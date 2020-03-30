Jasmine Marie Garcia rose to prominence in 2012 after landing a recurring role on the ABC series, The Middle. Since then, she has earned starring roles on Disney’s Liv and Maddie, and more recently, Netflix’s On My Block. With 10 years of experience under her belt, Garcia is working hard to leave her impact on the industry. She has proven that she has the talent and the tenacity to portray a wide variety of characters and many of her fans can’t wait to see what she will accomplish next. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Marie Garcia.
1. She’s Actually In Her 30s
Jasmine Marie Garcia is best-known for portraying teenagers on TV, but the truth is she hasn’t been a teenager for quite some time. Jasmine is actually in her mid 30s and says she’s totally fine with portraying younger characters. In an interview with Instinct Magazine, Jasmine said, “I love forever playing a teenager! To go back and reopen the wounds a teenager goes through, such as bullying, and to present that to [the audience] is a special moment.”
2. She’s Happily Married
In 2016, Jessica Marie Garcia got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Adam Celorier. The proposal took place in front of the couple’s closest friends. The two tied the knot in the fall of 2018. Her bridal party featured some familiar faces including Kira Kosarin and Audrey Whitby.
3. She Used To Work At Olive Garden
Unlike many of the Disney Channel’s starts, Jessica Marie Garcia didn’t begin acting as a child. She was in her 20s by the time she landed her first professional acting job. Before becoming an actress, she worked as a waitress at an Olive Garden in Burbank, CA. She also worked at a hamburger restaurant called The Counter. She told Instinct Magazine that she continued to wait tables even while she was working on Liv and Maddie.
4. She Considers Herself A Disney Princess
Getting the chance to work with Disney is a cool opportunity no matter how old you are. Jessica is grateful for her time on Liv and Maddie and says she considers herself to be a Disney princess. In fact, her character’s name on Liv and Maddie was originally supposed to be Princess.
5. A Health Scare Changed Her Life
Jessica found out she was pre-diabetic in 2013. The news shocked her and she knew she needed to make some lifestyle changes immediately. She lost over 70 pounds by making drastic changes to her diet and says her career was her biggest motivation to start living a healthier life.
6. She Wants To Get In To Theater
At the moment, Jessica’s filmography consists of film and TV roles. However, she believes “there’s nothing better than a live audience”. She hopes that one day she will get the chance to work in theater and would love to work in New York specifically.
7. She’s Struggled With Self Esteem
Jessica has been struggling with her self esteem since she was just 5-years-old. She says many of her feelings stemmed from her weight gain and feeling like she didn’t look good enough. She is a big advocate for letting young girls know that they shouldn’t feel the need to look a certain way in order to feel loved and accepted.
8. She’s An Only Child
As an only child, you often have to create your own entertainment. Jessica Marie Garcia did this by putting on little one-person plays during her childhood. She says it was this that initially sparked her interested in acting. She also credits the movie, Funny Girl, with making her want to get in the business. After seeing the movie, she became obsessed with Barbara Streisand and told her mother that she wanted to become an actress.
9. She Would Love To Work With Sam Rockwell
Jessica Marie Garcia already knows exactly who she wants to work with if given the opportunity. She would love to work with Sam Rockwell and considers him to be one of the most talented people in the acting business.
10. She Looks Up To Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling
Jessica hopes to one day expand her career beyond acting. She enjoys working on her own projects and wants to “wear all hats“. In addition to getting into directing, she would also like to make an independent film. She looks up to women like Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling and wants to make “boss” moves like them.