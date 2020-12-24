Jessie Mei Li has only been acting professionally for a few years but she’s already getting lots of praise. Not only does she have a fan base all around the world but critics are enjoying her work as well. Recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for her role in the upcoming Netflix series Shadow and Bone which is passed on the book of the same name. The highly anticipated show has the power to take Jessie’s career to a new level. Despite the fact that she is on the bring of stardom, Jessie is determined to stay humble and she’s excited about where this journey could take her. Keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Jessie Mei Li.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Jessie was born and raised in England to a white mother and a Chinese father. She also has an older brother. From what we know, she still lives in the UK and doesn’t have plans to relocate. Jessie is very proud of the cultures that have blended together to make her who she is.
2. She Is Not Very Active On Social Media
Social media is a great way for young actors to get their names and faces out there. Although Jessie understands the importance of social media, she does have any interest in spending a lot of time on it. At the moment, she only has two posts on her Instagram account. These days, it seems like more and more celebrities are deciding to limit their time on social media.
3. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
For years there has been somewhat of a debate in the acting community about whether or not a formal acting education is necessary. Like many other actors, Jessie decided that studying acting was a must for her. After being a member of the National Youth Theatre she studied at Identity School of Acting. The time that she spent working on her craft has definitely come in handy throughout her career.
4. She Loves Fashion
Most creative people love finding as many ways to express themselves as possible. Acting is one of Jessie’s favorite means of self expression, but she also loves fashion. She has a great sense of style and she enjoys getting the chance to put outfits together to show off her personality.
5. She Already Has A Stan Account
Shadow and Bone hasn’t even been released yet and Jessie is already building a large fan base. One of her fans created a stan account to post updates on everything Jessie has going on. Currently, the account has more than 660 followers and that number is sure to grow.
6. She Is Passionate About Helping Others
Jessie is the kind of person who is very in tune with the world around her and she understands that her platform holds powers. She loves doing what she can to help others. Sometimes she shares resources in her Instagram story of places where people can donate to worthy causes. It’ll be interesting to see what charity organizations she decides to collaborate with in the future.
7. She Has Less Than 10 Acting Credits
With all of the buzz Jessie has been getting lately, many people will have a hard time believing that she hardly has any on screen experience. According to her IMDB profile, she has just eight on screen credits, three of those projects, including Shadow and Bone, have yet to be released. With the pace her career is going now, there’s no doubt that her list of acting credits could eventually reach triple digits at some point.
8. She Is A Vegan
Since Jessie doesn’t post on social media often and she hasn’t done many interviews, it’s not easy to uncover information on her. One thing we do know though, is that she is a vegan. Over time, she plans to share different dishes with her followers on social media.
9. She Supports LGBTQ+ Rights
Her Instagram bio may not say much, but the presence of the rainbow flag lets people know that Jessie is a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. Some sources also suggest that in addition to the pronouns she/her she also uses they/them. This may suggest that her gender identity is non-binary.
10. She Is In Her 20s
She may be playing a teenager in Shadow and Bone, but in real life Jessie’s teenage days are behind her. She was born in 1995 which means that she will be turning 26 in 2020. Fortunately, her youthful face makes it possible for her to play characters who are much younger than she is.