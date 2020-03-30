10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jesus Mosquera

Jesus Mosquera is a Spanish actor who is best know for his television series “Toy Boy.” He’s appeared in a variety of other television shows and has gained a huge following of fans. Jesus is fairly new to the business and so it’s been hard for fans to get much information about him. We’re sure that this is going to change as his fame rises and the public becomes better acquainted with him. To satisfy your need for more information, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Jesus Mosquera.
1. He is currently single
One of the most frequently asked questions about new celebrities in the entertainment industry is their marital status. After doing a lot of research about his personal life, we didn’t uncover any information to suggest that he is married, or that he has been. Nor did we see any posts that would indicate he’s currently dating or in a serious relationship with anyone. If he is dating, he is very good at keeping it a secret, so we’re left to assume that he is focusing on his professional career and saving the romance for later.
2. Jesus is of Spanish nationality
We did learn that Jesus Mosquera was born in the country of Spain. This is where he was raised by his parents. Although he did grow up with siblings, their names and ages have not yet been disclosed. Jesus has made the choice of keeping his parents and siblings’ privacy intact and he hasn’t yet shared any information about any of them. So far, he’s keeping a low profile and flying a bit under the radar.
3. Jesus Mosquera is brand new to the acting profession
If you haven’t yet heard about Jesus Mosquera, then don’t feel bad, because you’re not the only one. He is an actor from Spain who just has 2 acting credits in his portfolio. He appeared in one episode of the television series “Down There” in 2018. It was a minor role, but none-the-less, a start. His big break came with the second acting gig that he landed in 2019. He was cast as Hugo Beltran in the television series “Toy Boy,” which has aired on Netflix. This is a recurring role so he’s off to a great start so far.
4. He has appeared in videos and television specials
Mosquero made an uncredited appearance in the Premios Harper’s Bazaar Actitud 43 video. He was there in the audience as himself and didn’t assume a role. This was in 2019. The same year he served as a presenter at the television special the “Los40 Music Awards 2019.” This sums up his television experience so far, but we believe that he’s just getting started.
5. His debut happened on Spanish TV
The world is just becoming acquainted with Jesus Mosquera through releases of his television series on Netflix. He made is debut on Antena 2, which is a television station in Spain. This as his first-ever leading role as an actor and his first appearance was in 2019. His fame is beginning to rise as the show has been shared with others in the world.
6. He was discovered in a gym
Jesus is an athletic guy who likes to work out. He was actually at a gym in Malaga, Spain when he was discovered. He was working out at the facility. After being approached, he auditioned for a small role in his breakout show, but the producers liked what they saw in him, which was raw potential for stardom. Instead of giving him the small part, they moved him up to the lead in “Toy Boy,” and the rest is history.
7. He went through a crash course
Mosquera was completely new to the world of acting, so he didn’t bring a lot of experience with him. He is 27 years old and when offered the lead in a series, he took it quite seriously. He packed his belongings and relocated to the city of Madrid, and began a stringent training regimen. Jesus worked with acting coaches adn he also trained with dancing coaches in preparation for his new role. He spent 8 months getting ready for the role that would change the trajectory of his life.
8. His initial goal was to be an athlete
Jesus hasn’t always dreamed of becoming an actor. From the time that he was just 12 years old, he has been a soccer player. He played for a number of Spain based teams which included Malaga B. Today and Athletic Bilbao. His main focus was upon his career as a professional athlete. It wasn’t until he was discovered working out in a gym that he seriously considered acting as a profession. He is still a big fan of Real Madrid.
9. Rumors link him with co-stay
Maria Pedraza is an actress who co-stars with Jesus Mosquera on “Toy Boy.” There have been a lot of rumors going around about a possible romance between the two. There have even been photos taken of them sitting and talking, but so far, there has been no hardcore evidence of a romance. Neither of the two has confirmed this so we believe that they are just friends. We’ll have to get a confirmation from one or both of them to confirm a relationship beyond friendship.
10. Jesus Mosquera is a rising star
After a little over a year in the business, Jesus Mosquera is gaining notoriety for his role in “Toy Boy.” His social media is blossoming with new fans. We noted that he has 451,000 followers on Instagram. The page is packed with great photos for his fans and it can also help you stay on track with what’s trending in his new career. Jesus Mosquera is a rising new star to keep your eye on.