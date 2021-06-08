There aren’t many people who truly get the opportunity to live their dreams, but Jimmy Gonzales is one of the lucky few. His passion for acting has helped him achieve things that once seemed out of reach. Over the course of his career, he has done a wide variety of TV and film roles, and he’s shown that he has the versatility to easily move between genres. Most people will probably recognize him from playing Gil Sandoval in Lodge 49, but more recently he has gotten a lot of attention for his role as Canche in Mayans M.C. In 2021, he has been focusing on movie roles and his latest appearances include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Blue Miracle. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jimmy Gonzales.
1. He Had A Rough Upbringing
Jimmy was born in Texas, but he was raised mostly in Oregon. Unfortunately, he didn’t have things easy. His father struggled with addiction and was in and out of prison during Jimmy’s youth. Jimmy’s mother was left deaf after an accident. At one point, Jimmy began working as a drug courier to try to make ends meet. His mother ultimately made the decision to put Jimmy in the foster care system after she noticed he was going down the wrong path.
2. He Developed An Interest In Acting As A Teenager
As you might be able to guess, Jimmy’s journey to becoming an actor looks a little different than a lot of people’s. He didn’t become interesting in acting until he was in his teens. By the time he was in his 20s, he had gotten active in the Austin theater community before landing his first on-screen role in 2004.
3. He’s A Producer
Jimmy loves being in front of the camera, but he’s also gotten to experience what it’s like to tell stories from the other side. In 2011, he was the associate producer for a short film called First Date. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he plans to do more behind-the-scenes work.
4. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
Lots of people in the spotlight have difficulty choosing a side when it comes to certain topics, but not Jimmy. He has been very vocal in using his platform to raise awareness of the things that are important to him. He is a strong supporter of the fights to end racism and police brutality.
5. He’s A Cyclist
Staying active is something that is very important to Jimmy, but that doesn’t mean that he likes to spend all of his time in the gym. Instead, he likes to get outside and get his workouts in. Jimmy loves to go bike riding and he’s very proud of his ride: a black Surly road bike.
6. He Loves Photography
Jimmy may not think of himself as a photographer, but it’s very clear that he has a great eye for knowing when (and how) to capture a beautiful moment. He likes taking pictures when he’s out on his adventures and he often shares the photos on his Instagram profile.
7. He Wants To Have Children
Jimmy has never shared any of his romantic relationships with the public, but we do know that he doesn’t have any children. Hopefully, however, that won’t always be the case. According to Screen Rant, Jimmy said, “I don’t unfortunately have any children. But it’s something that I’ve always wanted, and it just hasn’t happened yet.”
8. He Likes His Privacy
The idea of getting attention from people all over the world can be so alluring to some people that they’ll do anything to get it. Jimmy, however, seems to prefer living a more low-key life. Throughout his career, he has remained very private about his personal life and that probably isn’t going to change.
9. He Loves Listening To Music
Acting may be Jimmy’s favorite form of self-expression, but as a fan of the arts, he really enjoys listening to music. He has very diverse taste in music and loves everything from old school rock to reggeaton. He likes to share screenshots of some of his favorite songs on Instagram.
10. He Has Nearly 70 Acting Credits
Nothing is ever promised in the entertainment industry, so it’s always impressive when actors are able to find consistent opportunities throughout their careers. Jimmy is very thankful to be able to say that he’s one of the lucky ones. According to his IMDB page, Jimmy currently has 67 acting credits. If he keeps working at the pace he’s been going at, there’s no doubt he’ll eventually reach 100.