She may be best-known for being Jordyn Woods’ little sister, but Jodie Woods is her own person. Over the last couple of years, she has gained a large following on social media. Even though she’s only a teenager, she’s already has over 800,000 followers on social media, and there’s no doubt that number will continue to grow exponentially. As an influencer, she has created a light hearted brand that includes cool pictures and dance challenges. It’s unclear exactly what Jodie plans to do next, but she’s already got a supportive fan base that is willing to take the journey with her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jodie Woods.
1. She’s Signed To Her Family’s Management Group
Jodie may not have picked the exact path she wants to venture down just yet, but she’s already making sure she’s in the best position to do whatever she wants when the time comes. She is signed to Woods Management Group which is operated by her mother, Elizabeth Woods.
2. Her Father Passed Away In 2017
Jodie’s father, John, passed away in January 2017 just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. John Woods worked as TV a sound engineer and was part of the crew on Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Through his time on the show, Jodie and the rest of the Woods became really close with Will Smith and his family. Prior to John’s dead, Jodie’s mother shared a photo of Jodie visiting him in the hospital.
3. She’s On TikTok
Instagram is the social media platform that has gotten Jodie the most attention, but she also created an account on TikTok. She has only posted three videos, but she’s still managed to get nearly 50,000 followers. He videos have also gotten a combined total of more than 150,000 likes.
4. She Loves Getting Advice From Her Sister
Some siblings spend more time fighting than they do getting along. Fortunately, that isn’t the case for Jodie and Jordyn Woods. The two have a very close relationship and can talk about anything. In fact, Jordyn is Jodie’s favorite person to get advice from and she can always trust that her sister will steer her in the right direction.
5. She Loves Shoes
No matter how cute an outfit is, it’s not complete without the perfect pair of shoes. As someone who loves fashion, it makes sense that Jodie also loves shoes. In Q&A video on Jordyn’s YouTube channel, the sister’s shared how they both like to buy shoes. Jodie didn’t go into detail about the types of shoes she likes the most, however, it’s clear that she links to take care of them. Jordyn hinted at the fact that Jodie hates to crease her shoes.
6. She’s Creating A Clothing Line
Jodie doesn’t just love fashion from a consumer standpoint, she also wants to be part of the industry. In that same Q&A video, Jordyn revealed that Jodie was working on releasing a clothing line. Jodie seemed excited to share her fashion ideas with the world. However, it looks like the project is still works.
7. She Likes To Cook
Cooking is nothing more than a chore to some people. For others, though, it’s a fun way to relax and be creative at the same time. Jodie seems to be part of the second group. She likes to spend time in the kitchen creating all sorts of dishes. She also shares the dishes she makes on her Instagram story.
8. She’s A Brand Ambassador
When you have 820,000 followers on Instagram like Jodie does, you can make lots of money simply by posting things on social media. Jodie has been able to post products in exchange for free items and/or a percentage of the sales. She is currently a brand ambassador for a skincare line called Ancient Cosmetics.
9. She’s Only 15
Jodie and Jordyn look so much alike that lots of people think they could be twins. Not only are the Woods sisters not twins, but they’re not even close in age. Jodie is actually 8-years-younger than her big sister. Jodie turned 15-years-old at the beginning of 2020.
10. She’s All About Being Positive
Having lots of followers on social media isn’t always as cool or fun as it looks. People on the internet can be very cruel and sometimes the comments section can be full of hateful things. Jodie has had to experience this first hand. However, she has learned that it’s best to avoid the negative comments and focus on the good things. By remaining positive, Jodie is able to act like the haters don’t exist.