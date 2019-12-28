When a person who is experiencing national stardom in their native country, it can be a real career boos for them to sort of ‘cross-over’ and gain star status here in America as well. Sure, there are other countries that have a pretty active entertainment industry, but when it comes to movies and television, there really is no place like the USA. Which is exactly why it is something to celebrate when a young actor or actress starts to come into their own fanbase in the States.
Keeping company with some pretty great names in entertainment, Joey Batey is one of these individuals. The 26-year-old actor has already made a name for himself in the entire United Kingdom, but as of late he has taken the opportunities given to him and make the best of them possible. In other words, he had been working in American projects, and the word is spreading about him. As a matter of fact, he is currently co-starring in the Netflix Original Series ‘The Witcher.’ If you’re keeping up with that, you know exactly who we’re talking about. But if the name ‘Joey Batey’ sounds foreign to you, you’re not alone. But there’s a very good chance it won’t be for long, and it’s always good to get a leg up on these things. Below you will find a list of ten facts about Joey Batey that you likely didn’t know; facts about his personal and professional life, and facts about who he is as a person. So, its time to buck up on your knowledge of this up and coming British actor…read on.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Joey Batey:
1. Early Life
Joey was born on January 1, 1993, an only child to his parents, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He is a Capricorn, born in the Year of the Rooster. Sources say that he has a very close relationship with both his father and his mother. He attended school in his local area, and after graduation he enrolled at University of Cambridge, where he majored in Medieval and Modern Languages.
2. ‘The Witcher’: His Big Break
For those of you who don’t know, ‘The Witcher’ is a Netflix Original Series which Joey co-stars in, and it is actually a show based on the game ‘The Witcher’. In the show, the witcher Geralt is ‘a mutated monster hunter’ whose life takes him traveling from place to place as he tries to find his place in a time where man is the enemy. Joey plays the role of Jaskier, a character who has a penchant for pranking and is something of a ‘trickster’, as they call him. This American series is proving to be a big break for Joey, as his fanbase grows and he is able to make a name for himself in the USA industry.
3. Other Works
Yes, Joey is from England, but he currently has homes in both America and the UK. It’s a good thing, too, because he continues to work in both places. The programs he has worked on in the past are primarily English-made movies and television shows, and include titles like, ‘The Riot Club’, ‘Knightfall’, ‘The White Queen’, ‘Strike’, and ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. He also has stage experience, having been a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company; Joey has Broadway time racked up too. When we add to these the fact that he is said to be one of the best when it comes to acting and singing, he has everything it takes to make it in Hollywood, for sure.
4. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
Being a child of the Year of the Rooster means that you are likely very faithful, and with that, you are always on time, as the two go hand in hand. They are creative individuals with a high level of intelligence and a great capacity as communicators. They have quick minds, warm hearts, and practice self-respect. Because Joey was born on January 1, he is also a Capricorn. Capricorn men seem to come off to others as being peaceful and laid back, but the truth is that he is constantly taking notice, and he is constantly thinking about everything in and around him. The Capricorn is one who will not be laid barren by his circumstances; he will find away to take victory over them and come out on top in the end.
5. Award-Winning Productions
The Broadway productions of ‘Wolf Hall’ and ‘Bring Up the Bodies’ saw Joey Batey’s participation, as he was fortunate enough to be cast in them. Both are based on works of fiction by Hilary Mantel. Joey stars as Mark Smeaton in both productions, and it should be noted that ‘Bring Up the Bodies’ is actually part two of ‘Wolf Hall’. The novels have earned Tony, Olivier, Man Booker, and BAFTA awards.
6. Net Worth
Now that we have a better than average knowledge of what Batey has done in his career, we can take a look at his net worth with a clearer understanding of that, as well. According to The Celeb Closet, when considering all of the income he has earned in comparison to his debt, Joey Batey has a 2019 estimated net worth of approximately $300k. Well, we can almost guarantee that figure going to grow.
7. Personal Life
As of the date of this writing Joey has goals other than satisfying his love life. He aims to become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, and from what we can see so far, he is heading in the right direction. However, these things don’t happen overnight, and so he is foregoing having a girlfriend, wife, or children in favor of focusing his full attention on his career. Well, it’s better be established when one weds than to have to get established after the wedding, they say.
8. Social Media
If you are a big Twitter tweeter, you can find Joey and keep up with his goings on by visiting him on @joeybateyuk on the site. On Instagram he currently has 12.2k followers and can be found at @joeybateyofficial. As for Facebook, he isn’t as big a user as he is on the other sites, but he can be found, so give his page a look-see. His tweets and posts will give you much better insight into who he is and what is currently happening with his career.
9. The Witcher Tapes and The Amazing Devil
Something some may not be privy to is that Joey has recorded songs for ‘The Witcher’ that have turned out to be cult hits, on some level. The fact is that they are only as popular as they are because of Joey’s position as lead singer for the group The Amazing Devil, a task which fans say is well-deserved (some tell him he is a songbird, in post comments). You can check him out in action with The Amazing Devil on YouTube any time you like.
10. What Does the Future Hold?
By the looks of things and the rumor mill, Joey plans only to continue to act and sing as much as possible. Now that his career is rolling here in the States, the future is wide open for the young actor, and it appears that many other doors are opening as well. If you don’t know his work, check out ‘The Witcher’, or ‘The Riot Club’. But we wouldn’t worry too much; he won’t be in the shadows for long.