10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joey Diaz

You might recognize his name better if we call him Coco, but you know who Joey Diaz is. He’s a comedian and an actor and he hosts a podcast his fans love. He’s been on shows that make people laugh hysterically, and he’s been a household name for many years. But, his fans still don’t know enough about him. He’s a complex man with a lot going on, so we thought we might just narrow down a few of the most important things about him.
1. He’s from Cuba
Born in Cuba, but not raised there, if you want to be specific. He emigrated to America when he was just a baby, and he was raised in New Jersey. He lived there with his family until he was in his teen years and everything changed for him. He did say at one time that he believed he was the only person of Cuban descent in his little town of North Bergen.
2. He’s Catholic
Raised Catholic, he loved learning about different stories. Sometimes, kids are not as excited about their faith growing up as their parents are, but he was a young man who enjoyed learning about his faith. It was something he held onto as a child.
3. He Lost His Father Young
Sadly, Coco’s life was not an easy one. He was only three when his father died. We imagine he has very little memory of his time with his dad, but we also don’t know what took his life. What we know is that our heart breaks at the thought of losing a parent at such a young and tender age.
4. He Lost His Mother Young
To add more tragedy to his life, he also lost his mother. He had her for only 13 years after his father died. She passed when he was only 16. If that is not sad enough, it was him who found her lifeless body in their home. We don’t know what killed her. It did leave him without a family, however, and he was raised in foster care afterward – a total of four families helped raise him after the passing of his mother.
5. He Made Some Poor Choices
When his mother died and he went into Foster Care, he did not make very good choices. It was at this point that he began using drugs, he began making some other bad choices, and he even went to prison not too long after becoming an adult. We don’t have the details, but we know that he was arrested for kidnapping and aggravated robbery, which caused him to spend time in jail.
6. He Quit College
Prior to becoming a criminal, he was a college student. He tried his hand at going to the University of Colorado at Boulder, but he did not like the learning part of his career. He quit, decided to go to work selling roofing, but he hated it. He was lost, didn’t know what he wanted to do, and he’d need to go to prison and perform comedy routines for other inmates to finally realize what it was he wanted to do with his life.
7. He’s a Martial Artist
If there is one thing that he is proud of in his life, one thing he stuck with and really did work hard at, it’s becoming a Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist. He’s got a blue belt in this, and that’s a pretty big accomplishment. It’s an art that takes a lot of dedication and a lot of work.
8. He’s Married Twice
His first marriage to his first wife ended in 1991, which is almost 30 years ago. Can you believe how fast time is going by? Their marriage, from what we’ve heard through the grapevine, did not end on a good note. He remarried his second wife, whose name is Terrie Clark, in 2009.
9. He’s a Dad
Sadly, he hasn’t a relationship with one of his kids. When he divorced their mother, he lost out on the chance to be with his daughter. His 1991 divorce was the point that he lost contact with her. We don’t know why, exactly, but we have to assume that his ex-wife knew he was a heavy drug user and did not want him to spend time with their daughter if he was using. We get that, too. He does have a second daughter with his second wife, and he is actively involved in her life.
10. He’s No Longer Using Drugs
It took him many, many years to kick his habits and use abuse. It wasn’t easy for him to decide to do this, and it’s something he struggled with most of his life. However, the year 2007 changed him in every manner of speaking. He spent that year quitting his abuse issues because his cat accidentally ingested some of his cocaine. That realization was hard on him, and he made the decision to stop.