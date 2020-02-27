John Krasinski Still Salty over Losing Captain America Role to Chris Evans

If John Krasinski is still salty over ‘losing’ the part of Captain America to his friend and fellow actor Chris Evans it’s likely that it’s one of the best ways possible since he’s still able to crack wise about it. As Jon Fuge of MovieWeb points out Krasinski did go on to star as Jack Ryan and he has had a lot of success as Jim Halpert on The Office, so it’s not as though he missed out on every opportunity that life had to offer him. Also, his success with A Quiet Place and the upcoming sequel is enough to think that John has managed to do just fine without donning the red, white, and blue suit and shield that might have made him an even bigger star. One has to remember though that there have been plenty of rumors as of late that John’s time with Marvel might not have come around yet but it could very well since now that Disney owns Fox they also own the Fantastic Four, a team that many people have been hoping to see Krasinski join as none other than Mr. Fantastic. John had this to say as per MovieWeb:
“I was just about to walk into the worst pun ever, but I was like, that’s a fantastic role. That would be awesome. Marvel wrote the playbook on secrecy and awesome sort of tantalizing lay and wait until everything’s announced. I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don’t know when they’re doing it. But if and when they do it, I would love to talk to them about it.”
Given that there are already rumors of Galactus coming into the MCU fray and that there’s been talk about bringing in the FF as well, it’s easy to think that John and several others could make this team work in a big way that wasn’t possible in the 2000s either due to the lack of believable CGI at the time or just a less than dedicated writing staff that created a story that was pretty close but deviated enough that people just couldn’t get on board with it. The 2015 version was supposed to be a new start and something that would kick the team into gear but it ended up making people want to forget that the attempt even happened since it was just cringe-worthy enough to be considered one of the worst superhero movies ever. I’ll admit that the Thing, aka Ben Grimm, did look a lot more convincing in the 2015 version once he’d transformed though, as Michael Chiklis’ version was a little too streamlined and had the overall look of a latex suit, whereas Jamie Bell’s version looked like a walking, talking pile of rock that could put a serious hurt on someone. Plus, Bell’s CGI version was a great deal bigger than Chiklis’s version, which was also one of the only things that worked.
On that note if Krasinski did manage to become Mr. Fantastic, aka Reed Richards, he’d certainly look the part and he has the kind of build that, no offense to Ioan Gruffud or Miles Teller, is more akin to the comics version than anyone’s come yet. If you’ve seen his transformation from Jim Halpert to Jack Ryan then you know very well that Krasinski is in great shape and can play the role without having to do much, if any, bulking up since Richards was never a physical powerhouse like so many other heroes, as he relied heavily on his intelligence, which got him into trouble a lot of times as well. But as of now that’s more rumor and gossip than anything and there’s no telling just who might be tapped to play the rest of the team, though some people are hoping that Emily Blunt would follow along and become Susan Storm, aka The Invisible Woman. If you can believe it, and it’s not too hard really, she’s actually been called one of the strongest characters in the Marvel universe. A lot of times the Fantastic Four tend to become lost in the background for one reason or another but when taking their talents as a team and as individuals they’re insanely impressive since their powers have the potential to be so much more. But like it or not, if a movie with Galactus is coming around then the FF really need to be there since they have a lot of history with the World Devourer.
Whether or not we’ll see Krasinski in this role is hard to say at this moment but it’s enough to think that his time with Marvel might still be coming despite the role he missed out on years ago. It’s great that he’s still able to crack jokes about it since this shows that there aren’t any real hard feelings.