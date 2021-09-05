Jolie Hoang-Rappaport is only on the verge of turning 16, but she’s already very well established in her career. In just a few short years, she has gone from an unknown young actress to one of the industry’s brightest rising stars. Although she’s already built an impressive resume with roles in shows like Watchmen, she’s getting ready for an even bigger opportunity. Jolie will be a cast member in the upcoming HBO Max series, Head of the Class. The show is based on the sitcom of the same name that aired from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. Although she wasn’t born when the original series aired, Jolie is ready to be part of the next generation Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.
1. Her Parents Are Very Supportive
There are countless actors who have horror stories about a lack of support from their family members because they chose a non-traditional career path. Luckily for Jolie, that isn’t something she’s had to deal with. Her parents have always supported her dreams of becoming an actress and she credits them with playing a major role in her success.
2. She Had To Cry During Her Audition For Watchmen
Being cast in Watchmen was a huge moment for Jolie, and she definitely did what needed to be done during her audition. Jolie told Just Jared Jr., “Watchmen was the first time I ever had to cry for an audition and in a show. I was a wreck preparing for it, but the casting director and the director of the episode were really supportive. I felt accomplished afterwards, and completely exhausted the rest of the day.”
3. She Is Biracial
Jolie is proud of the fact that she comes from a diverse background. During an interview with Timid Magazine, Jolie said, “I’m blessed that I’m biracial, Vietnamese and Jewish, and that I inherited a legacy of strength and resilience from both sides. My parents taught me to appreciate the richness of our family’s history and cultures.”
4. She’s Always Loved To Perform
Anyone who has ever seen Jolie act would probably agree that it’s something she was born to do. Even though she didn’t always see acting as her career path, she fell in love with performing when she was only about two years old and those around her quickly noticed her talent.
5. She’s Trained In Krav Maga
Jolie may be little, but don’t let her small size fool you. She’s tougher than a lot of people probably think. She has been practicing Krav Maga for several years. Krav Maga is a style of self-defense training that was created by the Israeli military. It combines a number of other martial arts techniques including judo and karate.
6. There Are Some People She Would Love To Work With
Jolie has already gotten the opportunity to work with some very talented people, and there are a few more she would love to add to the list. At the top are Emma Stone and Zendaya. Not only is she a fan of their work as actresses, but she also appreciates how they’ve managed to stay grounded.
7. She Loves To Travel
Despite the fact that she is still just a teenager, Jolie has already on her way to seeing more of the world than some people can even imagine. She has already visited places all over the United States and she’s even taken a trip to French Polynesia and she hopes to visit more places in the years to come.
8. She Enjoys Helping Others
Teenagers are often considered self-centered and apathetic, but as you can already tell, Jolie isn’t your average teenager. She is the kind of person who really likes to help those around her. She has partnered with charity organizations including LA Family Housing. The organization was created to help people in the Los Angeles area transition out of homelessness.
9. She’s A Dog Person
Dogs and humans have been closely connected for hundreds of years, and there’s something special about that bond. Jolie is a proud dog person and she has a cute little fur baby named Mr. Darcy who has his very own highlight section on her Instagram profile.
10. She Plays The Piano
Acting is what has put Jolie on the map, but it’s definitely not the only talent she has. She also loves to sing and play the piano. However, there’s nothing to suggest that she has any interest in pursuing a career in the music industry. Still, however, her fans love when she uploads videos on Instagram.