Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport

7 mins ago

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport is only on the verge of turning 16, but she’s already very well established in her career. In just a few short years, she has gone from an unknown young actress to one of the industry’s brightest rising stars. Although she’s already built an impressive resume with roles in shows like Watchmen, she’s getting ready for an even bigger opportunity. Jolie will be a cast member in the upcoming HBO Max series, Head of the Class. The show is based on the sitcom of the same name that aired from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. Although she wasn’t born when the original series aired, Jolie is ready to be part of the next generation Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.

1. Her Parents Are Very Supportive

There are countless actors who have horror stories about a lack of support from their family members because they chose a non-traditional career path. Luckily for Jolie, that isn’t something she’s had to deal with. Her parents have always supported her dreams of becoming an actress and she credits them with playing a major role in her success.

2. She Had To Cry During Her Audition For Watchmen

Being cast in Watchmen was a huge moment for Jolie, and she definitely did what needed to be done during her audition. Jolie told Just Jared Jr., “Watchmen was the first time I ever had to cry for an audition and in a show. I was a wreck preparing for it, but the casting director and the director of the episode were really supportive. I felt accomplished afterwards, and completely exhausted the rest of the day.”

3. She Is Biracial

Jolie is proud of the fact that she comes from a diverse background. During an interview with Timid Magazine, Jolie said, “I’m blessed that I’m biracial, Vietnamese and Jewish, and that I inherited a legacy of strength and resilience from both sides. My parents taught me to appreciate the richness of our family’s history and cultures.”

4. She’s Always Loved To Perform

Anyone who has ever seen Jolie act would probably agree that it’s something she was born to do. Even though she didn’t always see acting as her career path, she fell in love with performing when she was only about two years old and those around her quickly noticed her talent.

5. She’s Trained In Krav Maga

Jolie may be little, but don’t let her small size fool you. She’s tougher than a lot of people probably think. She has been practicing Krav Maga for several years. Krav Maga is a style of self-defense training that was created by the Israeli military. It combines a number of other martial arts techniques including judo and karate.

6. There Are Some People She Would Love To Work With

Jolie has already gotten the opportunity to work with some very talented people, and there are a few more she would love to add to the list. At the top are Emma Stone and Zendaya. Not only is she a fan of their work as actresses, but she also appreciates how they’ve managed to stay grounded.

7. She Loves To Travel

Despite the fact that she is still just a teenager, Jolie has already on her way to seeing more of the world than some people can even imagine. She has already visited places all over the United States and she’s even taken a trip to French Polynesia and she hopes to visit more places in the years to come.

8. She Enjoys Helping Others

Teenagers are often considered self-centered and apathetic, but as you can already tell, Jolie isn’t your average teenager. She is the kind of person who really likes to help those around her. She has partnered with charity organizations including LA Family Housing. The organization was created to help people in the Los Angeles area transition out of homelessness.

9. She’s A Dog Person

Dogs and humans have been closely connected for hundreds of years, and there’s something special about that bond. Jolie is a proud dog person and she has a cute little fur baby named Mr. Darcy who has his very own highlight section on her Instagram profile.

10. She Plays The Piano

Acting is what has put Jolie on the map, but it’s definitely not the only talent she has. She also loves to sing and play the piano. However, there’s nothing to suggest that she has any interest in pursuing a career in the music industry. Still, however, her fans love when she uploads videos on Instagram.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Lando Calrissian’s Daughter Jannah is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Why Simu Liu’s Costume in Shang-Chi Will Cause Mixed Reactions
What We Learned from The Ultra City Smiths Trailer for AMC
Why Kevin Can F*** Himself is the TV Show We all Needed
The Top Five Feature Film Debuts of All-Time
Why The Bleach Live Action Adaptation Worked
Robert Pattinson Wants His Salary Doubled for The Batman Sequel
The Expendables 4: Ready For its Action-Packed Comeback
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport
Harold and Kumar is Getting Credit for MCU Stars’ Inspiration
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chandler Kinney
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Makayla Culpepper
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
Every Region in Call of Duty Zombies Outbreak
The Five Greatest Marvel Video Games of All-Time
The Best Call of Duty Zombie Maps Part 1
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Coming in October