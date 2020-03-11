10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jonny Beauchamp

He may not have much on his acting resume at this point in his career, but an actor like Jonny Beauchamp won’t stay unnoticed for long. In fact, he’s already on his way to making huge waves in the industry. The young actor only started his career nine years ago, and he has proved to be smart and skilled in picking roles and bringing them to life. Beauchamp has been in the news lately for his latest role. He was recently signed to CW’s latest, Katy Keene, which is set to be a musical Riverdale spinoff. We’re yet to see how that whole idea is going to pan out, but we’re much more confident with it all knowing that Beauchamp is going to be part of the cast. If you don’t know Beauchamp just yet, here are 10 things to help you get started.
1. He is of Puerto Rican descent
One look at Beauchamp and you’ll be left scratching your head trying to figure out what his heritage could be. The talented actor is of Puerto Rican descent, and it’s something he’s quite proud of. He was born on March 1989 in New York City, New York.
2. He attended performing arts schools
It makes sense for anyone interested in acting to attend schools focused in that skill. Beauchamp knew early on that he wanted to be an actor in any way possible. He attended numerous performing arts schools throughout New York City, but it was his training at the city’s Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) that really gave Beauchamp his edge. It was a single production that really taught Beauchamp what acting meant to him personally.
3. He also has an actual degree in acting
Many actors go to school for acting only to end up dropping out in the end—not Beauchamp. The young man attended Marymount Manhattan College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Performance with a minor in Gender and Sexuality Studies. Beauchamp’s minor is something that’s deeply personal to him, and it’s also help him embrace the kind of personalities and roles he really wanted to take on as a professional actor.
4. His career almost ended
There’s a certain timing that comes to play in the industry, and it sometimes becomes what makes or breaks an acting career. Sometimes, talent and grit are only half of the equation. Maybe it was a timing thing for Beauchamp, but there was a time when his career almost ended. Beauchamp starred in the 2015 film Stonewall, and that film was not well received at all. Beauchamp’s portrayal of gender fluid character Ray/Ramona Garcia was great, and it was actually one of Beauchamp’s favorite roles to date. However, it just didn’t go as well with audiences everywhere. He struggled after that but managed to recover slowly but surely.
5. Sexual Orientation
While it may be obvious due to the roles he picks specifically, some people still question whether Beauchamp is actually gay in real life or not. Beauchamp, in fact, is gay, and he often speaks about his life growing up homosexual in the city. He often plays drag queens in shows, but he’s never really done drag in real life.
6. He’s a big into Broadway
This should also not come as a surprise given that he was into performing arts his entire life. His role on Katy Keene now, Jorge Lopez, is actually a Broadway wannabe that ended up turning into a drag queen. Interestingly enough, there was a time when Beauchamp was writing essays about Broadway. One essay he wrote in particular was about Broadway star Daphne Rubin-Vega. Rubin-Vega is a Panamanian-American Broadway star and actress known for her roles in Broadway musicals such as Rentand various other TV shows. Beauchamp was ecstatic to find out that the person he wrote essays on in school was now his television mom.
7. He never made it onto Broadway
There was a time when Beauchamp auditioned for every single Broadway show he could try to get into. He did and he got far into the process majority of the time. However, he always got cut in the end. Eventually, Beauchamp decided that theater might not be his career path. He started auditioning for television and got offered a job fairly quickly. His first job was actually a heavy hitter. She played the role of Angelique in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful in 2015.
8. He’s been turned down before for being gay
This is definitely not an isolated incident for just Beauchamp. Many queer actors don’t get the roles of their dreams because of their sexual preferences. For Beauchamp, getting turned down by a casting director has become the nature of the game. He also believes that many roles that should go to queer actors end up going to heterosexual actors. Times may be changing soon, but actors like Beauchamp have been going through this issue for much too long now.
9. He was once a shy kid
It may be difficult to believe, but there was actually a time when Beauchamp was the shy kid in the room. Beauchamp and his family moved a lot when he was growing up, so he really had difficulty making friends and fitting in. However, he decided that being shy wasn’t going to get him anywhere. So he decided that he was going to change that about himself, and he was shy no more.
10. Cabaret was one of his earliest influences
When you’re a kid into Broadway and you’ve only seen The Lion King or Beauty and the Beast, watching Cabaret would definitely be a game changer. That’s exactly what happened to Beauchamp after he watched Cabaretfor the first time. It definitely changed the way he saw theater, acting, and the whole industry for that matter.