10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordi Koalitic

There are so many social media stars and influencers who become famous for doing nothing more than posting dance videos and lip-syncing videos. Then, there are those who are talented in a way that only they were gifted. Those are the social media influencers people love to see. The ones who have such a unique and carefully curated talent that no one else can emulate; and Jordi Koalitic is one of those talented men. His photography is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and he is a man the world should become familiar with. He is astounding.
1. He is From Barcelona
Jordi Puig is his real name, and he is from Spain. He was born and raised in Barcelona, and he is currently one of the most famous and most followed influencers in all of Spain. He, alongside his brother, has created this unique business that has allowed them to reach tens of millions around the world.
2. He And His Brother Work Together
His business might be named after him, but it is both he and his brother, Arnau, who came up with the creative concept behind Jordi Koalitic. They knew they had something when they created the most unique and most fascinating ways to capture photos, and they began sharing with the world. Their talent is the gift that keeps giving.
3. His Job Kept Him From Taking Photos
There was a time when he would travel the world and take beautiful scenic photos. However, as his job and real-life responsibilities began to take over his everyday life, he didn’t have the time he needed to travel for his photography. That’s when he knew he needed to come up with a unique way of taking photos.
4. He Focuses on Showing How Things are Done
While his photos are magic, it’s the fact that he shows everyday people how he does everything. He doesn’t let you believe that he found magic without working hard to achieve it. He shows off every photo he takes with a behind-the-scenes look at how he captured the image. It’s fascinating to everyone how he does this, and we love that he shares.
5. He Gained A Lot of Followers in No Time
With 2 million Instagram followers, these brothers made the decision to start their own TikTok account. That might have been the best thing they ever did. They started their account and gained a staggering 12.1 million followers in fewer than six months. That is almost unheard of, but their talent did the talking for them.
6. He Has a Belief
Jordi believes that there is nothing that does not have an artistic point of view. He feels everything can have this, and that is what makes the world a beautiful place. It’s what makes an everyday object that might not sound that interesting or seem that beautiful suddenly overwhelmingly lovely. He can literally take a photo of anything in the world and make it lovely.
7. He’s an Artist
Jordi is an artist. He calls himself an artist in every manner of speaking. What he does is artistic, and it requires a creative mind and a creative mindset. He doesn’t do this because he doesn’t see the beauty. He does this because he sees that everything has potential, and his artistic mind takes that beauty and channels it into something indescribable.
8. He is Young
What is so amazing about this talented young man is that he is so young. He’s not someone who has had decades of experience in the photography business. He’s 25. He will turn 26 on June 18, 2021 (which means he was born in 1995). He’s young, but he has the vision of someone who has been doing this their entire life.
9. He’s Doing Well
At the tender age of 25, he has already amassed a small fortune thanks to his sheer talent. He is currently estimated to have a net worth around $1 million. Surely, this amount will continue to grow quickly over the years as he continues to showcase his amazing talent to the world.
10. He’s Private
Jordi has no problem sharing what he does for a living and how he does it, but he’s not sharing a lot of anything else. His personal life is strictly personal. He is not sharing anything that he doesn’t feel is anyone else’s business with the world. He enjoys his time focusing on things like his work, but we imagine he also has a fun and fulfilling personal life he’s not sharing.