10 Things You Didn’t Know about Julian Dennison

Julian Dennison isn’t the type of actor who has known he wanted to entertain since he was in diapers. Still, he managed to start his acting career when he was just 9-years-old and he has been on the up and up ever since. The New Zealand native has earned a dozen on screen credits in less than a decade and he has a lot more where that came from. Even though he’s still young, he has already shown people all over the world that he has what it takes to work alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. There’s no doubt that one day he’ll be one of those big names himself. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Julian Dennison.

1. He Is Maori

Julian was born and raised in New Zealand and is of Maori decent. He is a member of the Ngāti Hauā. The term Maori refers to Polynesian people who are native to mainland New Zealand. Outside of New Zealand, Australia has the second largest population of Maori people.

2. He Has A Twin Brother

Julian has a fraternal twin brother named Christian, however, Christian hasn’t gotten involved with the entertainment industry. Instead, he sees his future in politics and has a goal to be a member of Parliament some day. In 2018, he was chosen to become a member of youth Parliament. During an interview with a New Zealand news outlet, Christian said, “I think if I can be involved in change for my own life and change for my descendants and my community, that’s pretty interesting.”

3. He Loves Giving Back To Others

Teenagers have a reputation for being somewhat self absorbed, but that’s a stereotype that Julian definitely doesn’t fit into. He is very compassionate and enjoys using his platform to help others. In 2019, he collaborated with World Vision New Zealand to help with their 40 Hour Famine campaign.

4. He Isn’t The Only Actor In His Family

Julian isn’t the only person in his family to have an interest in the entertainment industry. In an interview with GQ he said, “My family’s been in the industry. I have a lot of family. My mum was an actor. A few of my aunties and uncles. My grandfather was actually a writer.”

5. He Doesn’t Plan On Leaving New Zealand Any Time Soon

Actors from all over the world dream of moving to Los Angeles to be closer to all the action of the entertainment industry, but Julian Dennison loves New Zealand and doesn’t see himself leaving in the near future. He told GQ that he loves being home with his family and getting to spend time with them whenever he wants.

6. He’s A Gamer

Julian is unlike other kids his age in a lot of ways, but he’s not completely different. Like other teens, Julian enjoys gaming. He has an account on Twitch where he often live streams the games he plays – particularly Fortnite. He only has 159 followers at the moment, but that will change once more people discover he has an account on the platform.

7. He Was Too Young To See Deadpool 2 When It Was Released

Getting the chance to be Deadpool 2 was a huge moment for Julian’s career. Ironically, however, he was only 15-years-old when the film was released which means that he was too young to watch it. At the premiere in New Zealand, Julian said that he had to leave the theater after introducing the film.

8. He Had Never Done Any Acting Prior To His First Film Role

By the time most actors land their first film role, they’ve already already done at least a few commercials, shows, or plays. In Julian’s case, however, his first movie role was his very first acting experience all together. He made his film debut in the 2013 film, Shopping.

9. He Is A Very Humble Person

Julian has every reason in the world to have a huge ego. He’s a young international star who’s probably already made more money than he could’ve ever imagined. Despite all of that though, Julian hasn’t let any of it go to his head. He is a very down to earth person and credits his family with helping him stay that way.

10. He Loved Working With Ryan Reynolds

Getting to work with Ryan Reynolds is a great accomplishment for any actor, but especially someone as young as Julian. While working alongside Ryan definitely made Julian nervous — even after a few months — it was a great experience getting to work with such a talented star.


Camille Moore
