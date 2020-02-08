Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Julie Banderas

Julie Banderas

Journalism is not as easy a profession as it may seem to be. It involves a lot of research, talent, hard work and brazenness to remain in the industry as long as some of the reporters have. Over the years Fox News has had a number of talented journalists grace the screens just to mention a few; Megyn Kelly, Scott Pelley, and Julie Banderas. Journalism is a calling and these reporters sure heed it. In particular, Julie Banderas is one who is not afraid to call out anyone on their behavior. Not even the president is spared from her tough words.

Julie Banderas was born on September 23rd, 1973 to Fabiola R Bidwell and Howard Bidwell in Hartford Connecticut. She has a sister called Melissa and four other half-siblings from her father Bidwell’s marriages. She attended Emerson College where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. Before joining Fox in 2005, Banderas worked for various local TV stations including WLVI TV in Boston, WHSV TV in Harrisonburg, WNYW in New York and WFCB TV in Hartford. She worked at Fox as a general assignment reporter until 2008 when she got promoted to anchor position after replacing Laurie Dhue for Fox Report Weekend. After she came back from leave late 2010, she was assigned to a general news correspondent.

Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about Julie Banderas:

1. Banderas is not her real name

Julie Banderas was born Julie Bidwell. According to Heavy, Banderas took to social media where she gave her fans and followers an explanation as to how she got the name, Banderas. She picked the name Banderas to use as her professional name. She explained that Banderas was her on-air name and that Bidwell still remains to be her legal name.

2. She is of mixed heritage

Still, on the same post in her social media, she explained that her father’s full name was Howard Dexter Bidwell and that her ancestors were from England. This was in response to a comment from another twitter user by the name RubberBlon who had asked the reporter if her family had profited from the chain migration. Banderas’ mother Fabiola R Bidwell is Colombian. She still has some of her relatives living there. However, her ethnicity is usually listed as Colombian but she remains to be an American national.

3. Rise to fame

Banderas got media attention through a drama-filled session. In 2006, Banderas was involved in an on-air clash with former spokeswoman Shirley Phelps-Roper of the Westboro Baptist Church. The two clashed about the funeral protests and Banderas felt that the protesters were disgracing the fallen heroes of the country and young children.

4. Bandera’s father was a Navy veteran

Howard Bidwell was not only a Navy veteran he was also a civil engineer. He started his own company, Consolidated Precast, Inc. Bidwell, unfortunately, passed away in 2010 and according to his obituary, he had married 3 times. Banderas has 4 other siblings aside from Melissa. Marybeth Bender, Howard (Bud) Bidwell, Tracy Bidwell, and Susan Williams. Banderas’ mother was Howard’s first wife.

5. She met her husband on set

Julie Banderas is married to Andrew Sansone who is a financial advisor at Andrew Sansone, CFP Allied Wealth Partners – his own firm. Sansone liked bringing dates to the Fox news set to watch live broadcasts and as Banderas joked he never brought the women twice. Banderas was asked to host a Habitat for Humanity event which had been put together by Sansone who was on the board of directors. He eventually got to ask Banderas out to dinner and they began dating.

6. Andrew Sansone proposed with a message in a bottle

After the couple went out on a few dates, they began dating and eventually got engaged after what Banderas says was round four of their dating and breaking up. When the couple went out to Long Island to dig up clams for fun, Sansone felt he was ready to propose. He then dug a hole in the ground and put a bottle that had a message inside the hole when she wasn’t looking. When she paid attention again, he pretended to have found the bottle there and as Banderas took the bottle and emptied its contents she was met with a ring from Sansone asking her to be his wife.

7. Banderas is a mother to 3 children

Aside from being a news anchor, Banderas is a full-time mother. In 2009, she announced live on air that she was expecting her first child Addison Melissa who was born in 2010. In 2012, she gave birth to her second child Avery Julie and in 2016, Andrew Harrison joined the family.

8. She has often criticized President Trump for his remarks

If ever there was an award for speaking one’s mind, Julie Banderas would have a shelf full of awards. She has more than often criticized the president about his remarks against soldiers and Americans as suckers of the world. She also called him out when he tried to bully her colleagues at Fox News and ranted that his act of bullying journalists was not very presidential.

9. She is an Emmy award winner

In 2004, Julie Banderas’ hard work was noticed and she was awarded the Outstanding Single Newscast of the year.

10. Net worth

Julie Banderas has an estimated net worth of $12 million which she has accumulated and earned from her work as a reporter. According to Career Trends, a Fox News reporter takes home an average salary of $73,000.

Summary

Julie Banderas is a trailblazer in her field and a role model for many upcoming and aspiring journalists. She is far from shy in speaking her mind and it is that quality that makes her as outstanding as she is. Julie’s hard work and performance in her field and line of work speaks volumes for her.


