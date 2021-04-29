Julio Macias has been acting professionally for the last decade. Although he has gotten the chance to work on a wide selection of projects, it wasn’t until 2018 that his major break finally came. That year, he was cast as Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz in the Netflix series On My Block. The show quickly became a hit and Julio was instantly catapulted into the realm of superstardom. Now known to viewers all over the world, the series has helped Julio get access to more opportunities. Even though On My Block is getting ready to go into its fourth and final season, Julio already has his next couple gigs lined up. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Julio Macias.
1. He Was Born In Mexico
Julio was born in Mexico. He relocated to the United States with his family when he was very young and they settled in the Los Angeles area. Early on, he felt pressure to assimilate into American culture which temporarily caused him to fall out of touch with his Mexican roots.
2. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Julio’s work in front of the camera is what has made him famous, but as a true storyteller, he has also brought his talents behind the scenes. Julio has experience as a writer, director, and producer and he has already worked on nearly a dozen projects. There’s no doubt that we’ll see him do more work behind the camera in the years to come.
3. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Unlike many other actors, Julio didn’t grow up with a desire to break into the industry. Once the acting bug came his way, however, he knew that he wanted to do whatever it took to build a solid career. He studied acting at The Circle in the Square Conservatory in New York City. He also has a bachelor’s degree from the New York Film Academy.
4. He Loves Animals
His character in On My Block may be tough as nails, but in real life, Julio is a warm and loving person with a soft spot for animals. He is a very proud pet parent who adopted a rescue dog. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional information on Julio’s fur baby.
5. He Enjoys Giving Back To The Community
One of the best things about being successful is that you can turn around and help others. Since making a name for himself, Julio has made it a point to give back to others. He has partnered with charity organizations and he is especially passionate about helping causes that give back to the Latin community.
6. He’s Been Profiled Because Of His Character
Every day, people are judged for the way they look and this is something Julio has experienced since playing Spooky. During an interview with Starry Magazine Julio shared an interesting story about how being stressed in character while away from set almost got him in trouble with the law. He said, “We were filming the first season and the tattoos last a few days. When I was shooting a sequence, they would ask me to keep the tattoos on. Right now, I live in the inner city and I remember walking down the street not fully “Spooky’d out,” but shaved head and the face tattoos and larger clothes. I was walking down the street and this biker cop pulls back around with a very much “What are you doing in this neighborhood” conversation.”
7. He Considers Julio The Best Character Of His Career
Julio currently has over two dozen credits on his resume, but he feels that Spooky has been the best role he’s had. Julio told Mitu, “It’s a blessing—it really is—not only for opening my roots and my culture, and my place in this conversation. And the conversation will continue and push in the right direction.”
8. He Was In An Episode Of Jane The Virgin
Every actor dreams of getting the opportunity to be part of a successful project, and Julio can say he’s done it more than once. In 2018, Julio appeared in an episode of Jane the Virgin. Little did he know, that would be the same year his career would take off.
9. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Since On My Block gained popularity, Julio’s social media presence has seen a huge increase. Despite having influencer-level numbers, however, Julio doesn’t seem to have much interest in posting online. In fact, his Instagram account is run by his management agency.
10. He Appreciates The Ability To Be Vulnerable In On My Block
Spooky may be a tough guy, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t experience feelings and emotions just like everyone else. One of the things that Julio appreciates the most about the show’s writers is that they’ve allowed the character to be vulnerable and show multiple sides of himself.