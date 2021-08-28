June Diane Raphael has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years, and she has built a very successful career during that time. Not only has she become a fixture in the industry, but she has also gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names. She is well known for her versatility and her ability to put on an amazing performance every time she steps in front of the camera. One of the things that’s most impressive about June’s career is the fact that she’s nowhere near finished yet. She already has a couple of things in the works to ensure that she will continue to be on our screens for years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about June Diane Raphael.
1. She Is A New York Native
June was born and raised in New York and she comes from a close-knit Catholic family. There isn’t a lot of information out there about her upbringing, but we do know that she discovered acting at a relatively early age. She currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. She Has More Than 80 Acting Credits
June has the type of resume that easily speaks for itself, and it keeps getting better every year. According to her page on IMDB, she currently has 85 acting credits. If she continues at the pace she’s been going at, there’s no doubt she’ll hit the 100 mark in just a few years.
3. She Is A Wife And Mother
Throughout her career, June has never been the type to share much information about her personal life, but we do know that family is something that is very important to her. She has been happily married to actor and comedian Paul Scheer since 2009. The couple has two children together.
4. She Hosts A Podcast
These days, actors have lots of opportunities to create content outside of their careers and June has been working on doing exactly that. She is the co-host of a podcast called The Deep Dive with Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael. According to the show’s description, “Each week our hosts take a ‘deep dive’ into a wide range of topics such as, motherhood and family, to feminism, Meghan Markle, sh*t they put on their faces, and whether or not to buy a crystal because it’s on sale.”
5. She Is Active On TikTok
Over the last few years, TikTok has become the hottest new social media platform on the block. Although TikTok is mostly dominated by members of Gen Z, June hasn’t let that stop her from having a little fun. She has built a large following on the platform that includes almost 75,000 followers.
6. She Enjoys Helping Other Women
As a woman in the entertainment industry, June knows exactly how difficult it can be for women to gain access to opportunities. She has made it a point to use her platform to help uplift and empower women. In addition to the work she’s done within the industry, she is also the co-founder of a co-working space for women called The Jane Club.
7. She Isn’t The Only Actress In The Family
Even though Jane doesn’t come from a family with a history of acting, she and her sisters have decided to create a new legacy. Her sisters, Lauren Raphael and Deanna Cheng are also actresses. However, Lauren has just one on-screen credit for a small role in the 2017 movie, Nightgaze.
8. She Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Political
Most people shy away from discussing their political opinions because it can be a quick way to ruffle people’s feathers. However, June doesn’t seem to be concerned with any of that. She has no problem making her political stance known and she has lots of very liberal viewpoints.
9. She Is A Voice Actress
Live-action work is what June has become best-known for, but she’s also pretty talented when it comes to voice acting. Over the years, she has had quite a few voice roles. Most notably, she voiced Devin LeSeven in the animated series Big Mouth. She has also voiced several characters in American Dad!
10. She Is A Brand Ambassador
In recent years, being famous in the entertainment industry has also meant becoming well-known on social media. Having a large following online isn’t just a popularity contest anymore, it can also lead to great opportunities in real life. Thanks to her dedicated following, June has gotten the chance to partner with brands to help advertise their products. She is currently a brand ambassador for Rae Wellness.