Justene Alpert may not have the most extensive acting resume, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working hard to establish herself in the industry. With nearly 15 years of on screen experience, Justene has been a part of several successful shows. Most people well recognize her best from her role as Marissa in the Amazon Prime series Bosch. Her most recent role was in the Lifetime mini movie, A Recipe for Seduction which also stars Mario Lopez. If Justene keeps going at her current pace, there’s a good chance she’ll be spending a lot more time on all of our screens. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Justene Alpert.
1. She Is A Professional Cheerleader
Justene was born to entertain and acting isn’t the only way she likes to do it. She also loves to dance and has been a professional cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams for several seasons. She loves getting the chance to combine her love of dance with her passion for people.
2. She Likes To Travel
Getting the chance to see different parts of the world can truly be a life changing experience and it’s something that Justene has done many times. She loves learning about areas and cultures and has gotten the chance to travel the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Germany, England, and South Korea. Justene is very thankful to have a career that makes it possible for her to visit lots of places.
3. Family Is Very Important To Her
Her star may be on the rise, but that doesn’t mean Justene has forgotten about the people who have been with her every step of the way: her family. She is a very family oriented person and has an especially close relationship with her parents. It doesn’t appear that she has any children of her own.
4. She Is A Dog Person
Pets have a way of making things better, but many believe that the kind of pet you prefer says a lot about your personality. With that being said, everyone from #teamdog needs to get ready to give Justene a warm welcome to the team. She is an avid dog lover who has a fur baby of her own.
5. She Loves To Stay Active
Looking and feeling her best are two things that have always been at the top of Justene’s priority list. Needless to say, she loves to stay as active as she possibly can. In addition to doing traditional gym workouts, she also likes to incorporate other things such as boxing and outdoor workouts.
6. She Likes Horseback Riding
Justene is always down to try something new, but her adventurous side doesn’t just include traveling. She also enjoys going horseback riding and spending time outdoors overall. Her willingness to try new things is something that will definitely benefit her throughout her career.
7. She Is In A Relationship
Justene’s good looks certainly haven’t gone unnoticed by many and there are probably a lot of people out there who slide into her DMs on a regular basis. Unfortunately for those folks, Justene is already spoken for. She is in a happy relationship with her boyfriend, photographer Mason Trueblood. We weren’t able to find out just how long the couple has been together, but they seem to be going strong.
8. She Is A Model
There’s no denying the fact that Justene is a natural in front of the camera, and that goes beyond her work as an actress. Judging by her Instagram account, it looks like Justene has also done some modeling. It’s unclear whether or not she has worked with any major brands, however.
9. She Made Her On Screen Debut In Zoey 101
Some people may think that Justene is a newcomer to the industry, but that isn’t the case at all. In fact, she has been acting for a lot longer than many people realize. She made her on screen debut in 2007 an episode of the Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101. At the time, she was still a teenager. In 2011, she returned to Nickeolodeon again with an appearance in the series, Victorious. Since 2011, she has been making small TV appearances pretty regularly.
10. She Is All About Positivity
Justene’s time in the spotlight has been about keeping people entertained, but that isn’t the only thing she is focused on. Justene also hopes that her work as a dancer and an actress will inspire others. She enjoys using her platform to spread positivity that will hopefully encourage someone else to keep working towards the things they want to accomplish.