Kaelen Ohm has been performing in one capacity or another for more than a decade. However, 2021 is a year she will probably never forget. Kaelen got her big break when she was cast in the Netflix series Hit & Run. Not only is this more biggest role yet, but it has also given her the opportunity to share her talent with a massive audience. Since we all know that Netflix has the power to take people’s careers to new levels, it’ll be interesting to see what doors open for Kaelen in the future. For now, however, she is enjoying the success of Hit & Run and her fans are feeling the same way. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kaelen Ohm.
1. She’s Canadian
Kaelen was born and raised in Canada where she had a great upbringing that allowed her to be free to explore her creative side. During an interview with Close-Up Culture, Kaelen said, “My parents were pretty free-spirited and allowed me to jump from one sport or artistic modality to the next without much question.”
2. She Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Kaelen has spent a lot of time in front of the camera over the years, but that certainly isn’t the only place where she’s let her talents shine. She is also an experienced filmmaker who has written, directed and produced several projects. There’s no doubt we’re going to see her do more behind-the-scenes work in the years to come.
3. She’s A Musician
Multi-talented is probably one of the best words to describe Kaelen. On top of being an actress and a filmmaker, she is also a successful musician. She has been performing under the stage name Amaara for several years. In 2020, she released an album called Heartspeak. Finding balance between acting and music isn’t always easy, but Kaelen finds ways to make it work.
4. She Likes Inspiring Others
Kaelen may technically be in the entertainment industry, but keeping people entertained isn’t the only thing she wants to do. Kaelen hopes to connect with people and inspire them through her art. So far, I think it’s safe to say that she’s doing a great job of accomplishing that goal.
5. She’s A Formally Trained Actor
Kaelen has been drawn to the arts for her entire life, and there’s no denying the fact that she’s a natural when it comes to performing. However, she has also dedicated lots of time and energy to making the most of her skills. She studied film production at the Vancouver Film School before going on to study at Canadian Film Centre’s Actor’s Conservatory.
6. She’s A Private Person
Some people in the spotlight have a hard time separating their person lives from their profession. As a result, most of us know a lot more about celebrities than we care to. That, however, has never been Kaelen’s approach. She is a very private person and hasn’t shared much information about her personal life.
7. She Loved Filming In Israel
Kaelen got the opportunity to travel to Israel to film for Hit & Run, and it’s an experience she’ll never forget. While talking to Coming Soon, Kaelen said, “I fell in love with Israel. As soon as I got there, it’s an incredible place full of incredible people, incredible food, and scenery.”
8. She Likes To Dance
Most creative people would probably agree that self expression is one of the most important things, and Kaelen loves anything that allows her to do that. In addition to all of the other things she’s good at, Kaelen also loves to dance. She is fortunate that acting has given her the chance to incorporate her other creative interests.
9. She Loves Nature
Spending time outside has always been one of Kaelen’s favorite things to do. Over the years, it has even become an important part of her creative process. She told Close-Up Culture, “I think growing up in the mountains and spending so much time outside as a kid has informed almost everything I’ve ever done as an artist. Especially nowadays. The level of connection I have to Mother Earth is relative to how much access I have to my creative psyche and Source.”
10. She’s Passionate About Social Issues
Just because Kaelen is a part of the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that she is disconnected from problems that impact people in the “real world”. Kaelen is serious about several issues including human rights and taking care of the environment. It’ll be interesting to see what causes she decides to align herself with as her career continues to grow.