10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kangana Sharma

Kangana Sharma was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on April 3rd. She’s an Indian born model and actress and works in the Hindi film industry. The film industry runs in her family. While her father is a science writer and journalist, her mother, Aparna, perhaps gave her daughter the acting bug, as she too, is an actress and a film director and her grandfather, was not only an intellect, but also had his hand in the film industry as well. Sharma is known all over social media and is highly popular on one of the most global trending apps. If you recognize this beautiful face, then keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kangna Sharma.
1. Her grandfather was involved in film
Sharma came from a prestigious lineage that was involved in film even before she was. Sharma’s grandfather was not only a professor, scholar and writer, but he was a film critic as well. His name is Chidananda Dasgupta and is a co-founder of the Calcutta Film Society, which is sure to have played a role in Sharma’s interest in acting.
2. Started modeling in college
Sharma was in her college days when she started modeling. You will see a lot of her beautiful modeling pics on her Instagram site. She is a natural beauty and she is a huge Tik Toc star, which may be where many fans know her from.
3. Ran for Miss Maxim
One of the most popular magazines for men, Maxim, is one avenue that really helped to propel Sharma forward in her career. In 2014, Sharma was the runner up in the Miss Maxim contest and even without the title, according to Newsbugz, she started landing modeling jobs and getting calls from multiple modeling agencies.
4. She appears in a Christmas video
You can see Sharma in a Hindi Christmas video with Addy Nagar, titled, Santa Clause, released in 2019 on YouTube. You can catch that video on Youtube.
5. Movies she’s best known for
Most actors have their movies and roles they are most recognized for. Sharma is no different. Though she is just getting started in the film industry and building her resume with her roles, she has already had some memorable roles, and according to IMDB, those are Used (2019), Bitch Will be Back (2019), and Great Grand Masti (2016).
6. She’s won a ‘Best Director’ award
Sharma has gained more than just acting experience. She has done some directing and got her directing debut in 2017 when she directed the critically acclaimed, A Death in the Gunj. It was so well received, in fact, that Sharma won the Best Director Award at the New York Indian film festival as well as at the Miami Film Festival. In 2017 her directorial debut A Death in the Gunj released (2 June 2017), which starred Vikrant Massey and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The film was critically acclaimed and won her the best director award in the New York Indian film festival and also in the MAMI film festival.
7. Her first theater role
Sharma got her first onstage role in 2009 in, The Blue Mug, along other Indian actors, such as Ranvir Shorey, Sheeba Chadha and Vinay Pathak. The play had no set or props involved, just straightforward acting. The play took to the road in 2010 and began touring the nation, giving Sharma more exposure.
8. Steamy scenes
In a recent interview, Sharma discusses her role in the digital platform, Ullu’s App, web series, Mona-Home Delivery where she plays the lead role of a prostitute. During an interview, she talks about her excitement for the reception of her performance as the sex worker avatar. She had several intimate scenes and describes the scenes as being beautifully depicted.
9. Her favorite hobbies
Sharma has a few things she loves to do in her down time when she’s not working on a modeling shoot or acting. She’s listed her favorite hobbies as dancing, shopping, and traveling.
10. She’s been married, and loves her role as ‘mom’
Sharma was married to a co-star, Ranvir Shorey for right at five years. The two began dating in 2007 and married on September 3rd, 2010. Although the two share a child together, Haroon, who was born on March 15, 2011, the marriage didn’t last. The couple announced their separation in September of 2015, however, they are still friends and work together to co-parent their child.