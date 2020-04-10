You may not be familiar with Karina Gravano, but that’s about to change. Karina has recently been cast in a new reality series on MTV called Families of the Mafia. Thanks to her grandfather, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano she has a direct connection to one of the biggest crime families in mafia history. She will appear on the show along with her mother, Mob Wives star, Karen Gravano and members of other mafia families. Although some people have gotten glimpses of Karina during her mother’s time on Mob Wives, she’s officially all grown up and ready to make her own lane. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Karina Gravano.
1. Her Last Name Isn’t Gravano
Although she is commonly referred to as Karina Gravano, her last name is actually Seabrook. Karina’s father, David Seabrook, currently lives in Arizona and owns his own business. Karen Gravano and David Seabrook split when Karina was just 10-years-old. David was scene in a few episodes of Mob Wives.
2. She’s Half Black
Karina’s ethnicity isn’t something that she or her mother discuss often, and many people probably assume that she is only Italian. However, is half Italian on her mother’s side and half African-American on her father’s side. Although it’s is commonly believed that there is a lot of attention between the black and Italian communities in New York, David says the Gravano family welcomed him with open arms.
3. She Doesn’t Know Much About The Mafia
Karina’s grandfather is one of the most well-known figures in mafia history. Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano was an underboss for the Gambino crime family and worked directly with John Gotti. Sammy became the topic of national news during the 80s when he agreed to work as a government witness. Despite her family’s deep mafia history, Karina says she doesn’t know much about the mob.
4. She Was On Another Reality TV Show
In 2019, Karina appeared on the MTV series, Made in Staten Island. Unfortunately, the show only lasted for 3 episodes. There was never any official word on what exactly happened to the show, but MTV likely decided to pull it after receiving lots of backlash the show’s name and subject matter.
5. She’s Trying To Distance Herself From Her Family’s Legacy
Thanks to her family, Karina has been offered lots of opportunities in her life. Now, she’s looking to build something of her own. Although she has nothing but love and respect for her mother and grandfather, she is hoping to establish her own legacy and distance herself from the mafia identity.
6. She Has A Boyfriend
Karina has been in a relationship with Paulie Fusco since she was a teenager. The two met when Paulie was working at a local restaurant that Karina and her family often went to. Paulie credits Karina with being a positive influence and helping him turn his life around.
7. Her Father Spent Almost 20 Years In Prison
David Seabrook has led a very interesting life. At one point, he was even part owner of a business along with Sammy Gravano. But in addition to his business hustles, David was also involved in some illegal activities. During the late 80s, David was a drug dealer in New York and estimates that at one point he was making up to $1m per week. However, the lifestyle eventually caught up with him and he spend 18 years in prison.
8. She Doesn’t Like Drama
Reality TV is known for its ability to turn even the most mundane situations into drama, but Karina wants nothing to do with that. She told the New York Post that she doesn’t like “to be dramatic”. Hopefully this means she’ll be bringing a cool and calm dynamic to Families of the Mafia.
9. She Hopes To Open Her Own MedSpa
Being on TV is cool for now, but Karina’s longterm goes is to be a business woman. She has an entrepreneurial mindset and one day she hopes to open a Med Spa location that offers services like laser hair removal, facials, chemical peels and Botox.
10. She Doesn’t Care What People Think
If there’s one thing that Karina and her mom have in common, it’s that they don’t care what people think. Karina has already learned how to block out the noise from haters and she’s not worried about what anyone has to say about her. During the short time that Made in State Island was on the air, Karina was very vocal about her feelings towards people who disagreed with the concept of the show. She felt many people were too quick to judge the show without giving it a real chance.