Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katie Flood

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katie Flood

31 seconds ago

Now that Below Deck Mediterranean has officially entered into its sixth season, lots of fans are excited about what the new cast has to offer. Katie Flood, who made her reality TV debut on the show, is already getting a lot of attention. As the chief stewardess, Katie has a lot of responsibility, but that doesn’t bother her. Katie isn’t afraid of a little hard work and she’s ready to do what it takes to make sure all guests have a great experience. Katie isn’t really the type to get involved in drama, but as we’ve seen before, it’s impossible to avoid in a small space like a yacht. Viewers will have to continue to tune in to the show to see how things go for Katie while she’s out at sea, but no matter what happens she’s going to make the most of it. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Flood.

1. She’s From New Zealand

Something that makes the Below Deck franchise really cool is that cast members can come from all over the world. Katie was born and raised in New Zealand although she has since lived in different places all over the world. No matter where she goes, however, New Zealand is always in her heart.

2. She’s All About Positivity

Katie has been through her fair share of ups and downs over the years, both personally and professionally. No matter what she goes through, though, she is someone who always does her best to see the bright side of things. She likes to spread this positive attitude to all the people she comes in contact with.

3. She’s Not New To Yachting

Katie’s rise to becoming the chief stewardess isn’t something that happened overnight. Katie has been working in yachting for more than six years and during that time she’s risen through the ranks. This line of work allows her to earn a nice living while also getting to travel to all sorts of beautiful places.

4. She Likes To Do Yoga

Yoga is a great way for Katie to keep herself in good shape physically and mentally. Another thing that makes yoga perfect for her is the fact that it can be done in a relatively small space and without the use of expensive equipment which makes it ideal to do on a yacht.

5. Family Is Important To Her

Katie comes from a very tight family and she’s thankful to have such solid relationships with her loved ones. They have been her support system over the years and continue to stand by her. We haven’t found any information on whether Katie plans to start a family of her own someday.

6. She’s Dated Another Below Deck Star

Season six of Below Deck Med is technically Katie’s first time on reality TV, but she did make a minor appearance during season four when she was dating deckhand Jack Stirrup. During an interview with US Magazine, Katie said, “He was that one really deep love. … I don’t know if we could ever be together again. I have so much love for that kid and like, he is such a big part of my life and like he’ll always be in my heart.”

7. Hannah Ferrier Sent Her A DM

If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to be in Katie’s shoes, it’s Hannah Ferrier who was the chief stewardess on Below Deck Med from seasons one through five. Hannah and Katie have yet to meet in real life, but Hannah did reach out via social media to introduce herself. Katie told Decider, “she was really kind, she reached out, she sent me a DM and she just said congratulations and that she’s here if I need to talk to her about anything, just dealing with the social media side of things. ”

8. She Has Anxiety

Anxiety is something that lots of people deal with, but not everyone is open about their experiences. Although Katie hasn’t gone into detail about her struggles with anxiety, she did tell Decider that it’s something she deals with. Several of the situations she’ll be in during the season will definitely heighten her anxiety.

9. She Loves Alaska

When most people think of Alaska, snow is probably the first and only thing that comes to mind. However, it’s much more than that to Katie. While talking to Decider she discussed how much she loves Alaska and mentioned that it’s one of the most beautiful places she’s ever been.

10. She Isn’t Worried About What People Think

Being on a reality TV show requires thick skin. After all, from the moment the cameras start rolling, there are going to be people sharing their opinions. Katie has decided not to get too caught up in what people think, and she isn’t going to let the haters ruin her day.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Counting On Has Been Canceled on TLC
Loki: The Nexus Event-Recap
Please Don’t Do a Fast and Furious Musical
The Main Regret George R.R. Martin Has About Game Of Thrones
The Many Saints of Newark Trailer has Arrived
“Fear Street” Trailer Teases Some Awesome Summer Scares on Netflix
Clifford the Big Red Dog Trailer is Kind of Scaring People
Kate Beckinsale Channels Inner Rage in “Jolt” Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katie Flood
Video Explains How the Simpsons Keep Predicting the Future
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gillian Jacobs
Why Quentin Tarantino Called Bruce Lee Unprofessional
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the world's strongest
Is Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest Worth Watching?
dragon ball z dead zone
Is Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone Worth Watching?
frieza
Ranking Frieza’s Dragon Ball Z Forms From Least to Most Annoying
funimation
Funimation Has a New iOS App For Apple Anime Fans
gaming keyboard
Are The New Monoprice Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Any Good?
quria destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is Seemingly Over, But is it Actually?
borderlands 3 events
More Games As A Service Should Take a Page Out of Borderlands 3’s Book
apex legends
Everything You Need to Know About Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event