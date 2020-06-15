Over the last several years, the online fitness community has grown tremendously. What started off as people simply sharing their personal fitness journeys has transformed into dozens of brands. Among them is Katya Elise Henry who has built a massive social media following over the last several years. The Miami-based fitness enthusiast has become well-known for her spreading her fitness knowledge. Thanks to her YouTube channel, her Instagram, and her website, Katya has been able to share workouts, meal plans, and other helpful pieces of information regarding health and fitness. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Katya Elise Henry.
1. She Became A Vegan In 2016
Some people are born into families who eat plant based diets and as a result, they follow the same path. But that wasn’t the case for Katya. She didn’t become a vegan until 2016 after developing an interest through her sister. Katya also wanted to see how how her body would react to the new diet. She said, “There are a lot of people out there who say you can’t gain muscle on a plant-based diet, so I was interested in finding out for myself if this theory held any water. Since switching to a plant-based diet, I have gained muscle mass and am living my beliefs that we should be living in harmony with animals, rather than at their expense.”
2. She Was a Competitive Cheerleader
Physical fitness has always been a part of Katya’s life. Even before she became a well-known trainer, she was working hard to stay in shape. Katya started cheerleading competitively when she was 10-years-old and continued to do so until she was 18. She says that competitive cheerleading was the hardest thing she’s ever done.
3. She Motivates Herself
Staying motivated is an important part of any career, but this is especially true for someone who works in fitness. While most people rely on external factors to provide motivation, Katya says that she is her own greatest source of motivation. She also says that she gets a lot of motivation from her fans.
4. She Started Working Out With Her Mom
When Katya finished competitive cheerleading, she noticed that she began to lose lots of muscle. Katya started going to the gym with an unlikely workout partner: her mother. She told Nuts and Bolts Sports, ” I started to go to the gym with my mom. She taught me what exercises to do to regain my muscle. To be honest, at first, I hated every minute of working out! But after seeing results, I was hooked. Soon after, my mom started to video me, so that I could see my form. I then put those videos on Instagram to share them.”
5. She Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement
In light of recent protests against police brutality and racism, lots of celebrities and social media influencers have been using their platforms to speak out against in justice. Katya Elise Henry has joined in in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She has shared several Instagram posts raising awareness to different issues.
6. She Likes Making Playlists
Anyone who works out knows that having the right playlist is a must. Listening to good music can help make even the most difficult workouts more bearable. If anyone understands the importance of a good workout playlist, it’s Katya Elise Henry. She loves putting together her own playlists on and sharing them with her followers.
7. She Loves Smoothies
You don’t always have to spend hours cooking in the kitchen to make a meal that is good and nutritious. Smoothies can be a great way to get the vitamins you need, and they’re one of Katya’s favorite options. She says, “I am also a huge fan of smoothies because they are loaded with nutrients, easy to digest, and they’re so quick to throw together.”
8. She Loves The Beach
Katya spends a lot of time working hard on her body, so it only makes sense that she would want to show it off whenever she gets the chance. When she has free time, she loves hanging out and swimming at the beach. As a Miami resident, taking trips to the beach is very easy.
9. She Loves Empowering Women
Being in great shape isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s also a good way to boost confidence. Katya hopes that the work she does will help other women feel confident and more empowered. On her website, Katya says, “I have made it my mission to help women all around the world to reach their goals, gain confidence and learn to love the journey to becoming the best version of themselves!”
10. Al Gore Is One Of Her Influences
As someone who has made a career out of health and fitness, many would assume that Katya’s biggest influence is also someone else in this space. However, her biggest influence is actually former vice president, Al Gore. Katya appreciates his nonstop commitment to educating the world on global warming.