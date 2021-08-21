10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs

Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs has been acting professionally for more than a decade, but 2021 is a year she’s never going to forget. She is a cast member in the new Hulu series Reservation Dogs, and the show has been getting her a lot of attention. In what seems like the blink of an eye, she has become one of the most talked-about young actors in the industry and she’s looking forward to keeping the momentum going. Her growing fan base will be happy to know that she has a few projects in the works at the moment that are going to further solidify her place in the business. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs.
1. She’s Mohawk
Kawennáhere was born and raised in Canada and as far as we know she still lives there. She is a member of the Kahnawá:ke (Mohawk) tribe. Just like her character in Reservation Dogs, she is very proud of her roots and her culture plays a big role in who she is personally and professionally.
2. She’s Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community
Kawennáhere is proud of who she is in all aspects and that’s something she likes sharing with the world. During an interview with Collider, she said, “Not every Native American nation or tribe recognizes two-spirited people. I identify as queer, and not two-spirited, because I’m Mohawk and we don’t have that…” She is in a relationship with D.W. Waterson. It’s unclear exactly how long the couple has been together.
3. She’s A Director
Lately, Kawennáhere’s work as an actress is what’s been getting her the most attention. However, what a lot of people don’t realize is that she’s equally as comfortable behind the camera. She has written, directed, and produced several projects and she will likely be adding even more to her resume.
4. She Was In A Video Game
Kawennáhere has been fortunate to get a wide variety of opportunities. In addition to her live-action roles, she has also done some voice acting over the years. Most notably, Kawennáhere was the voice of Sam in the 2016 video game The Walking Dead: Michonne. She will also have a voice role in an upcoming TV series called ARK: The Animated Series.
5. She Was A Counselor
Even though Kawennáhere has always loved to perform, acting isn’t the only career she’s ever had. She is also passionate about helping others. Before getting into acting on a professional level she worked as a counselor where she worked at the Native American Women’s Shelter in Montreal.
6. She’s Always Been A Taika Waititi Fan
Getting cast in Reservation Dogs was a dream come true for Kawennáhere. Not only was it a major move for her as an actress, but it also gave her a chance to work with Taika Waititi who she considered one of her idols. The two previously met in 2018 at the Toronto International Film Festival.
7. She Likes To Make Vision Boards
Kawennáhere firmly believes in the power of envisioning the things you want to achieve. In an Instagram post, she said, “Every January I create a new board, preparing myself for the year ahead, where I know I’ll be the only Indigenous person on the majority of the projects I work on. My vision board keeps me focused on the mission; to forge space in this industry for fellow Onkwehón:we storytellers to come.” So far, it looks like her vision boards have been working for her.
8. She’s Bilingual
People who can speak more than one language have access to opportunities that people who only speak one language don’t. As a result, it’s easy to see why there are so many bilingual people in the world. Kawennáhere is proud to be among them. She speaks English and French. However, as far as we can tell English is the only language she’s acted in.
9. She’s An Award Winner
Winning awards is something that every actor looks forward to and it’s something that Kawennáhere can say she’s has already done. Most recently, she won the Ellen Monague Award for Best Youth Work at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in 2017. More than likely she’ll be taking home even more awards as she continues in her career.
10. She Has A Great Sense Of Style
Kawennáhere may not have any experience in the fashion industry, but she certainly dresses like she does. Kawennáhere loves fashion and she has a great eye for putting outfits together. From casual looks to more dressy attire, Kawennáhere has the confidence to pull off just about anything.