10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kedar Williams-Stirling

The world was introduced to Kedar Williams-Stirling through the Netflix original series Sex Education that was released to critical acclaim just last year on January 2019. The show was incredibly funny and smart, and Kedar’s performance could also be described as just that. Kedar is definitely coming up to be one of today’s young stars to watch out for. But while we might think that he’s new to the game, he’s actually been around longer than most of us know. Here are 10 things about Kedar Williams-Stirling that you should familiarize yourself with before he takes over Hollywood.
1. He’s British
If you’ve seen Sex Education at all, which is set in a fictional village called Moordale in the UK, you would know that all the characters are British. It’s certainly a natural thing for Kedar to portray, but nothing on the show is really natural—and that’s what makes it a success. Kedar was born on December 14, 1994 in Plaistow, East London, England. He’s lived there most of his life and so far has no plans of going anywhere else. That might change soon enough when more of America begins to pay attention.
2. His earliest work is from 2007
Kedar may be older now at 26 years old, but he actually got his start on television when he was only 13 years old. The first time Kedar appeared on TV was on a 2007 episode of the show The Bill. The episode was called, “Back from the Dead,” and Kedar played the role of Adie Mazvidza. From then on out, the young actor just kept going and going. He hasn’t really stopped working since, and he’s currently got about 15 acting credits to his name.
3. He plays a teenager
You have to be blessed with great genes if you are in your mid 20s and still get to play teenager roles. In fact, that adds to the longevity of anyone’s career. Kedar is already in his mid 20s, and he’s actually playing the role of a popular teen jock on Sex Education. His role is one of the lead character Otis’ main antagonists.
4. He attended acting school
There are many different paths anyone could take in order to make it in the acting industry. Kedar actually attended an acting school in order to further his skills and career. He attended the Italia-Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, which is located in London. It also happens to be Britain’s first Performing Arts Academy. Italia-Conti gave Kedar the direction he needed to pursue an acting career successfully. Whatever he’s learned or whatever he’s doing, it seems to be working.
5. He’s a Bruce Lee fan
We know he’s not the only one, but knowing that Kedar is a Bruce Lee fan tells us a lot more about him. We can only surmise that he’s probably seen majority—if not all—of Bruce Lee’s films. While this doesn’t tell us whether he’s got any martial arts background, we can only imagine that he might have some future inclination to do action in film. Although he dabbled a little bit in action with his work on 2010’s Shank, we can totally picture Kedar leading an action-packed film one day. He’s got the star quality to do so.
6. He dreams of going to New York
It’s only a matter of time before Kedar crosses into American television and/or film. Netflix has offered many international actors a chance to get into Hollywood, and Kedar is definitely young enough to pursue it. Kedar dreams of heading over to New York on a holiday, but we’re sure he’ll be going there for work one day. He doesn’t have a ton of stage experience, but that could even be an opportunity for him if he chooses to.
7. He’s most known for playing Tom Okanawe
Wolfblood is probably Kedar’s biggest role to date. In the British television series, Kedar played Tom Okanawe, the best friend of one of the main characters, Maddy Smith. Kedar was exceptional in the role, and it helped put his name out there. Kedar was in the show for 2 years from 2012-2014. Tom Okanawe was a much different character than the jock he’s playing now, and Kedar has shown us a bit of his acting range over the last few years.
8. His net worth
Kedar’s current net worth has been reported to be about $200,000 to $350,000. That’s not bad for someone so young. Given that he started acting so early, we can imagine that he will only continue to grow his career the longer he acts. His entry into Netflix should provide him with bigger opportunities in the industry, and we can already see his net worth skyrocket in the near future.
9. He’s also a model
Although modeling isn’t really his main focus, Kedar’s certainly got the look and presence for it. The young actor stands at only 5 feet 8 inches, but he pulls from plenty of other strengths. Most of the modeling he’s done is through print, and there are currently no indications that he wants to pursue modeling further. Either way, Kedar is lucky enough to know that he’s got something to fall back on in case acting fades away for him.
10. He’s pretty private
For a young and active 26-year-old guy, Kedar maintains a pretty private personal life. We know for a fact that he’s dating; we just don’t know whom. We also know that he’s got a family; we’re just not familiar with any of them. Kedar is currently focused on work and is not concerning himself with anything else. We know he likes photography from his Instagram page, and we also know that he’s a fan of Meghan Markle. That pretty much sums up the Kedar we all know, but we’re hoping to get more glimpses of this young actor in future projects.