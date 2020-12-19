Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Keean Johnson

You know him from his work in shows like “The Fosters,” but did you know that Hulu cast him in a new series that fans think is going to be huge? Keean Johnson is going to make a name for himself that cannot be ignored, and this might just be the year he does it. He’s been around for a long time, and you know his face. However, this is the time in his career he is going to make sure you also know his name. Before he’s too big a star, let’s learn as much as we can about him now.

1. He’s from Colorado

He was born in Colorado, and he lived there for a long time. His mother is an American, but his father in English. We don’t know how or when the couple met, but they did – and then they had their son. He’s an American citizen.

2. He’s Still Young

He’s a 90s baby, but he didn’t live long enough in the 90s to really reap the benefits of growing up in one of the simplest, greatest, and most fun decades. He was born on October 25, 1996. He didn’t get to grow up without social media, even though it wasn’t prevalent until he was in his teens. What a lost generation that is.

3. He Was Homeschooled

Most of his life was spent at home with his family. He and his younger brother, Cade, were homeschool students. We assume one of his parents taught them, which is a huge commitment. Ask any 2020 school-age parent about that kind of commitment and they will tell you all about it!

4. He’s Always Been Into the Arts

From the time he was a child, he’s shown an aptitude and a great interest in the arts. He’s always had had an interest in photography, dance, acting, music, and anything that allows him to show off his talents and his creativity. We can see now that he’s probably always wanted to go into this line of work.

5. He Was In an Award-Winning Play

His first acting role came at the age of 11. He was cast in a performance in Denver. After that, he was cast in a Broadway musical. Maybe you’ve heard of it? It’s called “Billy Elliot,” and it went on to win a Tony for the Best Musical. That was in 2008. His family knew then and there that their son would do something special.

6. His Family Downsized for Him

His family made a big decision following his Broadway debut. They sold their home in the Denver suburbs and moved to New York City. Everyone knows that the cost of living in NYC is high, and his family sacrificed significantly for him. They moved into an apartment that sat atop a pub and a restaurant, and it had only 500-square-feet. My pool deck is three times larger than the entire apartment was.

7. His Family Loved New York

Despite living in a closet as a family of four, they loved the city. Keean was able to spend his evenings performing on Broadway (he did more than 300 shows!) while his family was there to support him. He and everyone else fell in love with the city, and we can understand why. It’s one of our favorite places.

8. He’s in LA Now

While performing in hit plays, he was noticed by a casting director by the name of Claire Simon. She felt it would be best for him and his family to leave the city behind and head to LA so he could spend his time studying acting and drama – and she encouraged him to try out his hand at auditioning for film and television roles. They did, and he did, and it all worked out.

9. He Has a New Hobby

Living in Denver and then New York City while working on Broadway doesn’t leave a lot of time or ability to do things like surf. However, now that he’s in LA, he’s learned to surf. He loves it, and that’s what he’s doing when he’s not working. He’s at the beach, in the waves, catching them as they crash into the shoreline.

10. He Keeps to Himself

There’s a real misconception that young people spend all their time on social media showing the world what they are eating and doing at every waking moment. It’s not always true. Perhaps of some, but not of this young actor. He’s spending his time keeping his very personal details to himself, and that’s a real skill.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure).

