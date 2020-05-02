Even if you don’t know Kelly AuCoin by name, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen his face on your TV screen. AuCoin has appeared in several successful shows including The Americans, The Black List, and House of Cards. Most recently, Kelly has been a main cast member on the Showtime series, Billions. In addition to his work on Billions, Kelly also has some exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Although he’s already had a very successful career, these next few years could prove to be his biggest yet. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kelly Aucoin.
1. He’s A Huge Trail Blazers Fan
As an Oregon native, Kelly is also a huge fan of the Portland Trail Blazers. The word huge is actually probably an understatement for the amount of love he has for the team. He’s been a fan of the team for his entire life and has remained loyal even through the ups and downs.
2. He Initially Turned Down The Role On Billions
Billions is probably one of Kelly’s best-known roles, but it almost didn’t happen. He originally auditioned for another role on the show. When that didn’t work out, he was offered the part of Dollar Bill but he almost turned it down because the character didn’t initially have a big role in the show.
3. His First Gig Was A Commercial For His Dad
Kelly made his first on screen appearance when he was in college. His father was a member of the United States House of Representatives and Kelly’s first role was a spot in one of his father’s campaign commercials.
4. He Graduated From Oberlin
Kelly attended Oberlin College in Ohio where he majored in history. He says he “adored” his time at Oberlin. In an interview, he added, ” I had a great college experience. I was a history major and also took philosophy classes, English classes, and any experimental courses I could take. Oberlin College was a small enough school where you could take all the acting classes you wanted and perform in any play that you were cast for. You didn’t have to be an acting major.”
5. He’s About To Start His On Show On Instagram Live
Being stuck in the house has forced all of us to get a little more creative with how we spend our time. Kelly has been using his time in quarantine to focus on some of his other interests. He is currently learning video editing skills and has plans to launch an interview series on Instagram Live.
6. He Still Remembers The First Record He Ever Bought
Kelly is a big music fan and has been since he was just a kid. He says the first record he ever purchased was “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)” by the Jackson 5. Some of the artists he enjoys listening to are Prince, Harry Belafonte, Led Zeppelin, and AC/DC.
7. His Wife Is A Dancer
Kelly has been happily married to Carolyn Hall for just over 20 years. Carolyn is from Los Angeles and has worked as a physical therapist. She currently works as a historical marine ecologist. However, she also has an artistic side and is a very talented dancer. According to Kelly’s website, Carolyn “won a NY Dance & Performance “Bessie” Award for outstanding creative achievement in modern dance. ”
8. He Says Graduate Training Isn’t The Only Way To Become An Actor
Lots of professional actors choose to pursue a graduate education before really deciding to get their feet wet in the industry. Kelly AuCoin chose a different path and moved into acting right after completing college. He encourages young actors to remember that there are multiple ways to achieve success in acting, and they should follow whichever path they feel is best for them.
9. He Loves Live Music
If you’ve ever been to a concert, you know there’s just something about experiencing a live show that is more satisfying than listening to recorded music. Kelly AuCoin loves going to concerts and has been to quite a few over the years. Some of his favorites include Harry Belafonte, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, and David Bowie.
10. He Wants To Learn To Play The Mandolin
As much Kelly loves to listen to music, he’s not much of a musician himself. However, he would love to learn how to play the mandolin one day. His grandfather was a talented Mandolin player, and Kelly inherited the instrument when his grandfather passed.