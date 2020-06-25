When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way revealed that season two of the show would feature the franchise’s first ever gay male couple, viewers were excited for about the diversity. Once they were introduced to Kenneth Niedermeier, those feelings of excitement continued. The love story between Kenneth and his boyfriend, Armando, was one of the purist the 90 Day world has ever seen. The fact that Kenneth was willing to give up his life in Florida to move to Mexico for Armando was really the icing on the cake. Kenneth’s kind disposition and and calm demeanor have proven to be very welcome qualities throughout the season. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kenneth Niedermeier.
1. He’s A Grandfather
There’s no denying the fact that Kenneth looks amazing for his age, but he’s actually very close to 60. However, he doesn’t let his age slow him down one bit. He’s a proud grandfather who loves spending as much time with his grandson, Cooper, as he possibly can. When Kenneth made the decision to move to Mexico, leaving Cooper behind was one of the hardest parts.
2. He Supports Black Lives Matter
The Black Lives Matter movement has gotten lots of renewed attention after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis. Kenneth has used his platform on Instagram to show his support by participating in Black Out Tuesday which was a social media campaign created to raise awareness to police brutality and racism.
3. He Met His Boyfriend Online
There was once a time when meeting someone on the internet was something most people would be embarrassed about. However, it’s become more and more common. Unlike most online love stories, though, Kenneth and Armando didn’t meet on a dating website. They actually met in an online support group for gay dads.
4. He’s Building His Social Media Presence
Most cast members on 90 Day Fiance gain hundreds of thousands of followers just from being on the show, but Kenneth isn’t quite there yet. He has just over 9,500 followers on Instagram, and it looks like he wasn’t very active on the platform before the show aired. His follower count will likely grow once people continue to find his profile.
5. He And Armando Appear To Still Be Together
Any time a couple appears on any show in the 90 Day franchise, viewers are usually on the edge of their seats about whether or not they’ll stay together. However, Kenneth and Armando were one of the couples that seemed to be a perfect match from the start. Not only was it clear that they genuinely liked each other, but they also seemed to be on the same page in terms of what they wanted in the future. Although the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the status of their relationship at the moment, all signs point to them still being together.
6. He’s Originally From Ohio
Kenneth was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He eventually decided to move to Saint Petersburg, Florida as part of his journey to discover his sexuality. Saint Petersburg has a long history of being very welcoming of the LGBT community. Plus, the weather is absolutely beautiful.
7. He’s Already Been Married
Both Kenneth and Armando have been married in the past. In Armando’s case, he married a woman as a way to hopefully overcome the fact that he may be gay. Kenneth, on the other hand, has been married once to a close friend for reasons we’ll discuss a little later.
8. He Loves His Dog
There are cat people, there are dog people, and then there’s people like Kenneth who are on both sides. But he has an extra special place in his heart for his adorable little chihuahua, Truffles. Truffles recently turned turned 16 and Kenneth let her rock a cool party hat to celebrate the special occasion.
9. He’s Almost 30 Years Older Than Armando
Apparently the saying ‘age ain’t nothin’ but a number’ rings true in some situations. Kenneth is 57-years-old while Armando is in his early 30s. Despite the age difference, the large gap has never been a problem for the couple. In fact, it was Armando who initially reached out to Kenneth to strike up a conversation
10. He Has Triplets
Kenneth is the proud father of four children which includes a set of triplets. He had all of his children through the in vitro process. At the time when Kenneth was starting his family, the procedure was only available to married couples. One of his close female friends agreed to marry him so that he could begin the process.