Dating a comedian can be a mixed bag, and this is something Khalyla Kuhn knows from first hand experience. Her partner is well-known comedian, Bobby Lee, who rose to fame as a cast member on Mad TV. While most people are familiar with Khalyla through her relationship with Bobby, she has a lot more to offer than just her relationship status. Khalyla is talented, hard working, and funny and she’s getting the chance to share those things through the couple’s podcast, TigerBelly. As the show continues to gain popularity, Khalyla fame is also continuing to rise. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Khalyla Kuhn.
1. She Is From The Philippines
Khalyla was born and raised in the Philippines and she is very proud of her home country. She and Bobby go back to visit as often as they can. It’s unclear exactly when she moved to the United States, but we know that she currently lives in California with Bobby Lee.
2. She Was A Competitive Swimmer
Khalyla has always loved the water and gravitated towards swimming at a very young age. By the time she was six, she had started a competitive swimming career that resulted in her joining the Philippines’ national swimming team. She stopped swimming competitively when she was in her early 20s but she still continues to swim for fun.
3. She Was Accused Of Being With Bobby Because Of His Money
During an episode of TigerBelly in 2016, Khalyla turned a lot of heads when she made a comment that insinuated that she was only with Bobby Lee for his money. Although she tried to play it off as a joke, it was very clear that her remarks left everyone in the room feeling a little awkward. In 2018, she tweeted about the comment and made it clear that she was doing just fine financially before she met Bobby Lee.
4. She Loves Dogs
For all of the people out there who were reserving their judgements about Khalyla to whether or not she’s a dog or cat person, the evidence (her Instagram posts) show that she is definitely a dog person. However, this doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have love for cats, too.
5. She Is A Fairly Private Person
Even though she is dating a celebrity and, in some ways, is one herself, Khalyla doesn’t seem to be the kind of person who enjoys sharing everything about herself with the public. She is active on social media, but prefers to keep the real details of her private life off of the internet. With the way celebrity gossip spreads, it’s easy to see why she prefers to stay low key.
6. She Enjoys Staying Active
As someone who grew up being a competitive athlete, it’s no surprise that Khalyla is someone who still enjoys doing things that allow her to be active. She spends a lot of time outdoors and has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature. On top of swimming, she also likes to do things like to go hiking, boating, and exploring.
7. She Is A UFC Fan
Over the last few years, MMA has become increasingly popular. Long gone are the days that MMA is some sort of underground sport that most people aren’t aware of. Khalyla is a big fan of MMA and the UFC. In 2019, she even took the time to rank the hottest fighters in the sport.
8. She Met Bobby On Tinder
Most people see Tinder as an app for people who are looking for hookups and not those looking for longterm relationships. However, it’s completely possible for a mutual right swipe to lead to a happily ever after. According to Distractify, Khalyla and Bobby met after matching in Tinder in 2013.
9. Some Believe She And Bobby Are Married
There has never been any reports of Khalyla and Bobby having a wedding, but many people do believe that they’re married. In the clip where Khalyla suggested that she was with Bobby for his money, she also mentioned that they would be divorced if he wasn’t rich. This further fueled rumors that the two are legally married.
10. She Is A Big Believer In Respecting The Environment
Khalyla spent her competitive swimming career in pools, but she’s a big fan of the ocean. She loves to swim in the ocean and believes that people should be mindful of the way they treat the ocean and the environment as a whole. She encourages people to be mindful any time they enter the ocean and respect the fact that countless species call the water home and humans are simply guests.