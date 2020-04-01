10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kortney Wilson

Kortney Wilson may have started life as a country music singer, but over the last decade, she’s become better known for her renovations than her ballads. Along with Dave, her husband of 18 years, Kortney has fronted the real estate show, Masters of Flip, since 2015, giving viewers an inside look into the realities of flipping. While the future of the show was cast into doubt following Dave and Kortney’s shock divorce announcement in 2020, for now at least, the former couple seems happy enough to continue to work together…. although for how long, who knows? Find out more about Kortney with these ten little facts.
1. Child Star
Kortney was born in Windsor, Ontario on February 8, 1979. By the age of 15, she was already performing, with one of her first roles being Annie with Royal City Musical Productions in Guelph. By 19 years old, she was well on her way to greater success, having signed both a management and publishing deal and teamed up with country music legend, Reba McEntire.
2. Musical Career
In 2001, Kortney released her first two singles under the name Kortney Kayle. “Unbroken by You” proved the most successful of the two, climbing all the way to number 50 in the charts. Although a full album of material never materialized, she continued to work in the industry, and in 2003, co-wrote Ryan Tyler’s hit single “Run, Run, Run”. That same year, she was released from her record contract with Lyric Street Records; coincidentally the same year Dave Wilson (then a would-be country artist) was released from his, and even more coincidently, the year the two met for the first time. The pair began performing together and were signed to Open Road Recordings as The Wilsons. Unfortunately, they proved no more successful at keeping a record deal together than they had apart, and were dropped after a couple of years.
3. Meet the Wilsons
Masters of Flip isn’t the Wilson’s first TV outing. In 2009, Kortney and Dave were signed to star in Meet the Wilsons, an 8-part half-hour series that followed the couple as they took their last gasp at making it in county music. The series aired between September 2009 and May 2010, ending after the first season.
4. Kortney and Dave
Kortney and Dave met and started dating in 2003. They soon started a family, and have since gone on to have three kids, Lennox Esmee, Jett Wilson, and Sullivan James. In December 2019, the couple made the announcement that after 18 years of marriage, they were sadly calling an end to their relationship. The pair made the shared announcement on Instagram, writing “It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate.”
5. Flipping Success
Once Kortney and Dave finally came to the conclusion that they probably weren’t going to be the next big country stars, they started to look for something else to turn their attention to. They’d already enjoyed some success in flipping (a few years earlier, they’d made a $30,000 profit after renovating their first house, and had continued flipping on a part-time basis since then). After deciding they stood as good a chance of making a success in flipping full time as they did doing anything else, they committed fully to taking it as far as they could.
6. Masters of Flip
After developing their business into a successful enterprise, Kortney and Dave were approached by the W Network about the possibility of starring in a new TV show about buying, renovating, and flipping. The result, Masers of Flip, premiered in 2015 on W to almost instant popularity. Since its inception, it’s won nominations for Best Lifestyle Program or Series at both the 4th Canadian Screen Awards in 2016 and the 5th Canadian Screen Awards in 2017 and currently airs on HGTV in North America and in various other countries.
7. Making Compromises
Kortney is a self-confessed Type A. Her kids, on the other hand, are typical kids, and couldn’t care less about how cluttered or messy their rooms look. Kortney has managed to bring their untidiness under control to some extent (as a way to get them to stop leaving their laundry on the floor, she started charging them $3 every time she had to pick something up). She has, however, learned to make some compromises (of sorts, at least), as she explained during an interview with This Mom Loves. “ I have learned to appreciate that some of my family members don’t see the same things as priorities,” she shared. “For example, I can’t stand that my kids all leave their big fuzzy blankets unfolded in the morning but it’s enough that they make their beds so if I want to go all Type-A on them, then I fold them myself. Is that considered a compromise?”
8. Going Meat-Free
Kortney is a pescatarian; although she’s happy enough to give up meat, her love for sushi keeps her from going full veggie. “I love sushi. I could eat it four or five times a week,” she told This Mom Loves. “And Greek salad. Those are my go-to’s.” And her tipple of choice? “Wine solves most of my problems on a Saturday night! Some good wine. Actually I’ll even drink cheap stuff, it only takes me one glass to feel no pain.”
9. Adoption Ambassador
From the time she was young, Kortney was committed to the idea of adopting a child and even presented it as an ultimatum to Dave during the early days of their relationship. Around 2 months after the birth of their second child, she decided the time was ripe to make good on her plans. Lennox joined the family soon after. An active advocate for adoption, Kortney hopes to use her public platform to educate and inform people of the process and currently serves as an Adoption Ambassador with the Adoption Council of Canada.
10. Naming her Projects
During a feature for Trnto, Kortney ‘fessed up to the strange habit of naming her projects.. although, in fairness, her explanation makes it slightly less unusual than first reading suggests. “I name all of my projects. Not like, Pam or Elizabeth, more like, Colorful Queen Annie,” she clarified. “It helps define the direction so that everything flows from room to room.”