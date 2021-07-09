10 Things You Didn’t Know about Krish Gawali

Krish Gawali is yet another young man who has made himself famous posting photos and videos of himself on the internet. He’s done well with the fame he has managed to create for himself so far, and many people want to know more about him. He hit it quite big on TikTok for his posts, and fans are following him in droves. He has millions of followers who wait with excitement to see what he has to share next, and some people want to know more about him.
1. He is Young
Krish Gawali is still quite young. He’s not even an adult yet. He was born on July 31, 2004, which means he will turn 17 in the summer of 2021. At the age of 16, he’s managed to accumulate a significant amount of success in his own life, and many adults will never even accomplish in their old age what he’s done at 16.
2. He is From Mumbai
Gawali was born and raised in Mumbai, India. He does not share much about his parents, though, so we don’t know if he lives with them, if he was raised by someone else, if they are married or remarried. We just don’t know. But, we do know that his parents had him in India.
3. He is in High School
Of course, he is so young. He’s still in high school, and he is pursuing that. He still has a little time to go, though we don’t know if he graduates next year or the year after. We also don’t know if he has any plans on attending college or if he is even a good student. We know he’s talented, though.
4. He is a Younger Brother
The one thing that we do know about Krish Gawali’s family is that he is the youngest of two kids from what we can glean. There is some information that speculates he has an older brother, which makes him the baby of the family. We imagine that his brother is proud of what Gawali has accomplished so far.
5. He is Very Private
He is still a child, so we know that he cannot share too much. He has adults managing his life and making sure that he stays safe on the internet, and a lot of that has to do with privacy issues. He simply does not share anything about his family or his friends, his private life, or anything of that nature. It is not a bad thing, though. We hope he continues to value his privacy when he has a little more control of his life as an adult.
6. He Loves to Dance
Dancing is the thing that he most enjoys. It might be his passion, though he finds that posting videos of himself online is something else that he is good at doing. He’s a dancer through and through, but we also don’t know if he ever studied any type of professional dance in his young life.
7. He is Big on Instagram
He’s young, but that doesn’t mean that people are not interested in what he has to say and do. He is currently on Instagram with more than 2.4 million people following. He has more followers than many of the United States’ biggest influencers.
8. He Gives Major Harry Potter Vibes
The first thing you might notice if you take a look at his Instagram feed is that he looks a bit like Harry Potter with his dark hair and his black glasses. All he is missing is his Gryffindor cape and his lightning bolt scar on his forehead. We are really into this. It’s great.
9. He is Consistent
While many Instagram feeds have a theme to them, Krish Gawali has taken it seriously. It’s not just coloring or backgrounds that he is working with, either. He has managed to ensure that his theme is nothing more than photos of himself, most of them in which he is not smiling, but many in which he is. He is consistent if nothing else.
10. He is Funny
While he may love to dance and to spend time with his friends and family outside of his online job, he is a young man who has a big life. He loves to make people laugh. He loves to be funny and make videos and produce content that people will really enjoy, and the world is a better place for it. He is humorous in a way that often makes people think he is much older than he really is.