Sometimes we think that the only people who are truly ‘celebrities’ are the main ‘stars’ of the show, or the singers of the song. We are right, mostly; those people are stars, and therefore, they are celebrities. But there are many others…some who stand in the limelight without really being seen, and some who are content to live in the shadows and make all the magic happen. For this particular ’10 Things’ list we’ll be covering one who is in the limelight, but hasn’t really enjoyed the full brunt of fame that the stars do. She isn’t an actress, per se; rather, she has the task of introducing the adoring public to them, and keeping them posted from show to show about what it taking place. She is a ‘presenter’, or what some may call a ‘hostess’, and her name is Laura Whitmore.
You may know Laura from ‘Survival of the Fittest’ and ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW!’ Both of these consist of competition, and therefore require a presenter. While she is also an actress, according to her resume, and has other roles that she has done that required actual acting, the presenter does things that are a bit more basic and don’t require the acting talent of plotted television shows or movies. This gorgeous woman has had some pretty good gigs, to say the least, but we can discuss those in a moment, when we take the time to get to know Laura Whitmore through a ’10 Things’ list, featured below. Maybe you’ve seen her at work before, maybe not, but we believe there is a better than average chance you will in the future. The time to get to know her is now.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Laura Whitmore”
1. Early Life
Laura was born in Bray County in Wicklow, Ireland; yes, she is Irish. Her birth date is May 4, 1985, and she is a Taurus born in the Year of the Ox. Her father is Sean McIvor and her mother is Carmel Whitmore, however the pair separated when Laura was only three. She attended Loreto Bay school, and received recognition from that school when she graduated for being the ‘Culture Student of the Year. She also studied journalism at Dublin City College, and even studied abroad at Boston University in the United States.
2. Getting Discovered
Whitmore was about 18 years of age in 2003, when she entered a talent search for models that was featured on ‘The Late, Late Show with Pat Kenny’ on RTE, which is Europe’s MTV. Laura managed to make the final fifteen in that competition, which was her first attempt at getting her foot in the door of show business, and she ended up doing some more modeling for RTE after that.
3. Professional History In Television
Whitmore has done more work-wise than just modeling and presenting. As we stated, she is also an actress. In 2008 MTV’s ‘Pick Me MTV’ campaign was started, and Laura was chosen in that contest to become the face of this campaign on MTV News from 2008 to 2015. In 2012 she became involved with a program called ‘Miriam O’Callaghan’s Show’, which would air on Saturday nights, and it was this show that proved that the public adored Laura’s speaking voice. Next she filled the shoes of Caroline Flack on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW!’, which was an ITV2 spin-off; this took place in 2011, and she held that presenter position until 2015. She presented for the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ on BBC starting in 2014, and she was a celebrity contestant in 2016 on the program ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. In 2018 she hosted ‘Survival of the Fittest’ on IPT2. More recently, Laura helped screenwrite, and starred in, the short movie ‘Sadhbh’, about a struggling mother who is faking it to get by, and she is also the host for ‘Love Island’, which will run in 2020. On ‘Love Island’ she works with her boyfriend, who is also the narrator of the show, Iain Stirling. She also has other television credits to her name.
4. Laura’s Other Professional Projects
In addition to her television and modeling history, Laura has her fingers in other pies. She launched her own clothing line in 2009, ‘A Wear’. She is also the face of ‘Because I Am A Girl’, a charity clothing campaign for which she serves as spokesperson. In 2015 Whitmore collaborated with Daisy London on a collection of clothing that was based on and inspired by music; the line features the ‘plectrum’ theme, which is pictured throughout the line (a plectrum is an object made of tortoiseshell or plastic, and is worn on the fingers of musicians, making it easier to pluck stringed instruments such as the banjo or guitar; it can also be referred to as a ‘pick’, which is held between the fingers, but is still a plectrum).
5. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
Since she was born on May 4, Laura is a Taurus. Taurus women are said to be very down-to-earth and funny, but very sexy at the same time. For men who want a partner with her head on straight, Taurus is the way to go, as they are very focused, driven, and organized, always planning ahead in their lives. They don’t like to take risks, but would rather play it safe instead. When it comes to their behavior with others, Taurus women are known for their compassion and tolerance, and tend to be very generous and kind, as well as excellent friends. Being born in 1985 means that Laura was born in the Year of the Ox. Children of the Ox year have deep faith and make exceptional leaders. They are honest, and those around them can depend on them to keep things real by saying it like it is. They think before they act and speak, being careful of each step that lies ahead.
6. Net Worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Laura is worth a pretty penny. Between her television jobs, clothing lines, and pending television contracts that are in advance status, Laura has an estimated 2019 net worth of approximately $15 million. Not too shabby for someone who has only been doing the professional gig thing for less than ten years.
7. Social Media
Laura is active on social media, and keeps fans up to date on both her personal and professional life. On Instagram she is at @thewhitmore, and she currently has more than 625k followers. She can be found at the same address on Twitter, where she tweets regularly and has around 400k followers. She states that she does like to keep the real facts about her personal life to herself, and some of the stuff she posts is a bit ‘fake’, in other words, embellished to make it more interesting. During those times she feels her life is quite boring, and she turns to the fake stuff both for privacy and to keep things fresh with fans.
8. Personal Life
We mentioned earlier that Laura has a boyfriend, Iain Stirling, who currently works with her on the IPT2 show ‘Love Island’. The pair has not yet wed, though they have tossed around the idea. They have been together for just over 2 years (since 2017) and each one posts about the other on their social media pages. As for children, the Daily Mail says that the presenter/actress does not have children, and she postponed having kids so she could focus fully on her career.
9. In It For the Long Haul
Laura says that she is definitely a relationship kind of person, rather than someone who just dates different guys here and there on a short-term basis. She says that she has never had a one-night stand in her life, and even lost her virginity at 19 to a boy who was her full-fledged boyfriend at the time. It was okay, she told the Irish Mirror, because in her head it was like in the movies.
10. Future Goals and Projects
We have already mentioned that Laura is in place and already taping episodes of ‘Love Island’ for 2020. She will also continue being the presenter for BBC’s ‘5 Live’ Sunday program alongside her job with ‘Love Island’. She is also aiming at contributing more to a 100% sustainable future by promoting packaging that is completely compatible to that goal. And of course, at some point when her career allows her the time, she will likely focus on marriage and children.
Well, Laura Whitmore has packed quite a bit of living into a very short time professionally, but she has made the right choices and it’s working for her. With her new position with ‘Love Island’, her rock-solid relationship with Iain Stirling, and a healthy outlook on the rest of life’s aspects, Laura has a lot to look forward to. We hope that she continues along her path to success, and that we continue to see more of her in the future.