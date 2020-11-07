Lauren Hammersley may not have a very long acting resume, but sometimes less truly is more. The roles Lauren has had throughout the years have given her the perfect opportunities to put her acting skills on display, and skills are something she has plenty of. Lauren is best-known for her roles in Orphan Black and Mr. D and her current role in the Netflix series Virgin River has also gotten her lots of attention. Lauren’s ability to play a wide range of characters has allowed her to stand out and viewers can always trust that she’s going to put on a great performance. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Hammersley.
1. She Never Went To Drama School
For many actors, enrolling in and completing a prestigious drama program is the last stop before they really break into the professional acting world. It looks like Lauren chose a different path, however. As far as we can tell, she never attended drama school although she did receive acting training in Toronto.
2. She Started Acting At 12-Years-Old
From a young age, Lauren knew that acting was what she wanted to do. She got her start when she was cast in a school play when she was 12-years-old, and she was hooked. She then went on to appear in a commercial for a toy called Fantastic Sand Surprises. During her teenage years, Lauren wasn’t entirely committed to acting, but she eventually got back into it.
3. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Standing up for what you believe in isn’t an easy thing to do because it can quickly result in backlash from people who don’t agree with you. Lauren, however, doesn’t let anything stop her from speaking her mind. She has been very vocal on several issues and is a strong supporter of the fight to end racism and equal human rights.
4. She’s A Photographer
Lauren is just as comfortable being behind a camera as she is being in front of what. In addition to being an actress, she is also a photographer. During an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us she said, “I actually started doing photography to find an income in something that I really enjoyed doing that wasn’t acting because you always need a backup. I really enjoyed photography. I did a lot of photography. Then, I booked Mr. D, and I haven’t really since then.”
5. She’s A Dog Person
Most people feel like knowing whether someone is a dog or cat person can tell you everything you need to know about their personality. While there is obviously much more to a person than which pet they prefer, it’s still always an interesting fact. For anyone out there who was wondering, Lauren is a proud dog person and she has a fur baby of her own.
6. She Loves Doing Yoga
No matter how much you love what you do or how happy you are with your life, it’s always important to find time for the things that help you feel good. For Lauren, yoga is one of those things and it’s something she tries to do as often as she can. In addition to being a good physical workout, yoga can also benefit the mind.
7. She’s The Outdoors Type
Lauren is the kind of person who loves to spend time outside and she has lots of appreciation for nature. When the weather is nice, you can usually find her outdoors enjoying it. She loves all sorts of activities including hiking, scuba diving, boating, and jet skiing.
8. She Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following
Lauren has appeared in several successful shows throughout her career, and she has built a fan base that includes people from all over the world. With that being said, it’s a little surprising that she doesn’t have a bigger following on social media. She has just under 4,000 followers on Instagram and less than 5,000 on Twitter.
9. She Once Worked At A Lingerie Store
Many people have had some very interesting jobs during their lifetime, and Lauren is no exception. In a tweet, she listed the first five jobs she ever had, one of which was working at a local lingerie store. Some of her other early jobs included working at a plant nursery and being a barista.
10. She Loves To Connect With Her Fans
She may not have a massive following on social media, but that hasn’t stopped her from using her platforms to engage with her fans. She loves to use Twitter as a way to connect with her supporters by answering their questions and responding to their comments.