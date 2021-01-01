With a handsome face and plenty of talent to go along with it, it’s no surprise that Leo Howard has found success in the entertainment industry. Since making his on screen debut in 2005, Leo has gone on to land several opportunities to show just how talented he is. Many people will recognize him the best from his role as Jack Brewer in Kickin’ It. He is also known for for playing Grover Jones in Freakish. Although many of his roles have been geared towards younger audiences, Leo is ready to show the world that he can handle much more mature roles and his fans are 100% here for it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Leo Howard.
1. His Parents Are Dog Breeders
Leo was born and raised in California to Randye and Todd Howard. He is an only child and both of his parents are successful dog breeders who have become well-known in the industry. As a result, Leo is an animal lover himself and has an adorable sheep dog named Murphy. He also spends time volunteering at a local vet clinic.
2. He Is A Martial Artist
Being cast in a show like Kickin’ It was a dream come true for Leo because it gave him the chance to combine the two things he loves the most: martial arts and acting. In real life, Leo is a talented martial artist who has been training since he was was just 4-years-old. Before he reached the age of 10, he had already won several world championships.
3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Don’t let Leo’s pretty boy face fool you into thinking he’s afraid to get his hands a little dirty. When he has time off from work, he loves to spend time outside enjoying the beauty of nature. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include hiking, archery, and hanging out by the beach.
4. He Is A Musician
In addition to acting, Leo is also a talented musician who sings and plays the guitar. He told Pop Culturalist, “Music is something that I started completely for fun. It’s still for fun. It’s near-and-dear to my heart, but acting is something that I’ve always wanted to pursue. I’ve had a really strong passion for the industry and the world that we’re in. It’s a really cool thing to get to walk on to set and make make-believe things happen.”
5. He Was A Desperate Housewives Fan
There’s no denying the fact that Leo wasn’t in the target demographic for the popular series Desperate Housewives, but that didn’t stop him from loving the show. During his interview with Pop Culturarlist, he shared that he used to watch the show with his mom.
6. He’s A Very Adventurous Person
Everybody wants to live their life to the fullest, and Leo’s idea of doing that involves having as many cool and fun experiences as possible. With that said, he never turns down the opportunity to have an adrenaline rush. Riding motorcycles and surfing are some of his favorite ways to live on the wild side.
7. He Is Not A Fan Of Musicals
As an actor and a musician, it seems pretty logical that Leo would also love musicals, but that actually isn’t the case at all. Leo didn’t go into detail as to why he isn’t really a fan, but all of the other people out there who don’t really like musicals can probably relate.
8. He Likes To Travel
There are so many beautiful things to see all over the world, and Leo loves trying to see as many of them as he can. He is an avid traveler who has gotten the chance to visit some very beautiful destinations. Some of the places he’s been to include Thailand and Italy.
9. He Is A Director
Leo has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, but he’s also learning how to work his magic behind it. He made his directorial debut in 2014 when he directed an episode of Kickin’ It. This project earned him the Guinness World Record for the youngest TV director ever. Between 2016 and 2017, he directed two episodes of Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. There’s a very good chance Leo will do more directing work in the future.
10. He Made His TV Debut In An Episode Of Monk
For every actor, getting their first professional job is something they’ll always remember. For many people, however, their first role comes in a very small project. That wasn’t the reality for Leo, though. He actually made his very first TV appearance in an episode of Monk in 2005.