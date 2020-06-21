Lil Boosie is one of the most infamous rappers in southern hip-hop. Since releasing his debut album 20 years ago, Boosie has cemented himself as a legend in the game. However, his rise to the top hasn’t been without it’s bumps, bruises, and controversy. Boosie spent 5 years in prison on drug charges. Although he has stayed out of legal trouble since his release, he gotten in plenty of trouble in the court of public opinion. Boosie’s outspoken nature has often gotten him into hot water. However, Boosie has shown time and time again that he isn’t the type to be worried about other people’s opinions. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lil Boosie.
1. He Had Kidney Cancer
In 2015, Boosie announced via social media that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Fortunately, he was able to undergo surgery to have the cancer removed. In an interview with Complex, Boosie said, “I had kidney cancer, renal cell carcinoma. They had to take part of it out, but after that, I did a month and a couple weeks in a cancer rehab, and I was let out.”
2. He Wrote Over 1,000 Songs In Prison
While Boosie was in prison, he tried to use his time as productively as possible. He wrote over 1,000 songs while he was behind bars. He says that despite the hardships of being behind bars, the time he spent locked up ultimately made him a better artist.
3. He Has Diabetes
Kidney cancer isn’t the only health issue Boosie has had to face. He also suffers from type 1 diabetes which he was diagnosed with as a child. Although Boosie has mostly been able to manage his diabetes, it hasn’t always been easy. In April 2020, Boosie reached out to his social media followers asking if anyone in the Florida area could get him a medication called Lantis that he uses to treat his illness.
4. He Has Kids With 6 Women
Boosie has 8 biological children with 6 different women. Although his family structure is a bit unconventional, Boosie takes care of all of his children and has a great relationship with their mothers. However, he says that if he could do things differently, he would keep the same kids but have them with fewer women. In addition to his biological children, he also adopted two others.
5. He Has Been Accused Of Allowing His Son To Be Sexually Assaulted
Recently, Boosie has been the topic of discussing all over the Internet after sharing that he allowed his son and nephew to receive oral sex from a grown woman when the boys were only 12 and 13. Many people were disgusted by the admission and believe that what Boosie did should be considered child abuse.
6. His Brother Stole Money From Him
In 2017, Boosie and his brother, Taquari, had a big falling out after Taquaira was arrested for stealing over $300,000 from Boosie’s bank account. Although the charges were eventually dropped, the incident resulted in Boosie feeling like he couldn’t trust anyone. Boosie was also upset with the bank for allowing the money to be taken out of his account.
7. He Got His GED While In Prison
On top of writing music in prison, Boosie also used his time to continue his education. Boosie earned his GED behind bars. However, despite the things he was able to accomplish while serving his sentence, Boosie doesn’t want his young fans to idealize the fact that he served time.
8. He Was Only A Teenager When His Debut Was Released
When Boosie titled his debut album, Youngest of da Camp, he wasn’t exaggerating. Boosie was only 17 years old when the album was released. Ironically though, Boosie is never brought up in conversations about rappers who had the game on lock at an early age.
9. He Has A Clothing Line
Boosie isn’t just about his music. He’s also an entrepreneur. In 2014, he launched a clothing line called Jewel House. In 2015, he said that his clothing like had made $4 million in just 8 months. Unfortunately though, the website for the line is currently down,
10. He Prefers To Go By Boosie Badazz
Most people are familiar with the name Lil Boosie. However, he has decided that the name no longer suits him. As a grown man and a father, he feels that the world Lil simply isn’t a good look. Instead, he prefers to be called Boosie Badazz.