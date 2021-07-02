The idea of balloon art is something that lots of people are familiar with. After all, memories of balloon animals twisted together by carnival clowns are fairly common. However, there is much more to balloon designs than many people realize. This is something that Lilly Jimenez shared with the world during her time on the competition series Making It! As a contestant during season two, Lilly got the chance to compete against other creators in a series of challenges designed to force everyone to think more outside the box than usual. Even though she didn’t come in first place, being on the show proved to be the perfect opportunity for Lilly. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lilly Jimenez.
1. She Is A First-Generation American
Lilly was born and raised in the United States, but her parents immigrated to the United States although we weren’t able to find out exactly from where. She told Voyage Miami, “Being raised by a single mother, my siblings and I witnessed the daily struggles and sacrifices. Those formative years instilled in me a devote work ethic of hard labor and perseverance.”
2. She’s Self-Taught
When people see Lilly’s work, one of the first things they wonder is how she learned to use balloons so creatively. Many people will be surprised to know that she is self-taught. Thanks to her creative spirit and her love for the arts, Lilly was able to push herself to learn. Even now, she’s always looking for opportunities to expand her skills.
3. She’s A Wife And Mother
Family is one of the most important things in Lilly’s life and she’s thankful to have a very strong support system at home. She and her husband have two children together and Lilly credits her kids with being her biggest inspirations to keep her creative juices flowing.
4. She’s All About Ballooning On A Budget
Some people who see Lilly’s designs may be intimidated by the idea of what it must cost. However, Lilly loves showing people — especially moms — how they can have great designs without breaking the bank. She wants people to be able to celebrate special moments without worrying about going over budget.
5. She Studied Education
Lilly has loved the arts since she was a child, but she still ended up taking a pretty traditional route. She earned a bachelor’s degree in exceptional education, however, after graduating she realized that she really wanted to focus on a more creative career path.
6. Making It! Helped Her Get Out Of Her Comfort Zone
Being on Making It! proved to be a great experience for Lilly in more ways than one. During an interview with Maker Views, Lilly said, “My biggest takeaway from ‘Making It’ is learning to get out of my comfort zone. This experience not only pushed me creatively, but allowed me to build relationships with like minded artists who became my friends. Taking the risks lead to the best people and places!”
7. She Teaches Courses
Lilly doesn’t just like sharing her work with the world, she also loves teaching people how to do what she does. She offers two courses through her website and the prices range from $150 to $160. People who sign up can take the courses via Zoom from the comfort of their home or anywhere else they’d like. Providing the courses has offered Lilly a great way to combine her love of art with her love of education.
8. She Was Afraid Of Flying
As Lilly’s brand has grown, so have the opportunities she’s had. However, her fear of flying proved to be a hindrance. In 2019, after 15 years of not getting on a plane, she decided to face her fear and fly to Los Angeles to film Making It! That turned out to be one of the best decisions she’s ever made.
9. Her Faith Is Important In Her Life
Lilly’s religious beliefs aren’t something she has discussed in detail, but it’s clear that she is a Christian (specifically a Catholic) and her faith plays an important role in her life. In April of 2021, she shared a photo of her family at her children’s first holy communion.
10. She Loves Butterflies
Butterflies are commonly considered some of the most beautiful insects in the world, and Lilly has developed a special place in her heart for them. After her daughter learned about butterflies at school, the Jimenez family decided to build a monarch butterfly waystation in their backyard. The space has become something the whole family can enjoy and it has taught them all a lot about butterflies.