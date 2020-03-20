Lily Cowles is relatively new to the acting world, but she’s already making a name for herself. Her role in the series, Roswell, New Mexico has introduced her to countless sci-fans who love character on the show. In her role as Isobel Evans-Bracken, Lily plays an alien who hides her true identity by living a relatively low key ‘human’ life. Although Lily isn’t an alien in real life (at least, not that we know of), like Isobel there’s much more to her than what you see on the surface. If you’ve been dying to learn more about Lily, today is your lucky day. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lily Cowles.
1. She Is In Her 30s
Lily Cowles may have a youthful appearance that could pass for a teenager, but she’s actually in her 30s. Lily Cowles was born in 1987. Her character in Roswell, Isobel Evans-Bracken, is slightly younger than she is in real life.
2. Her Mother Is A Famous Actress
The apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Lily Cowles. Her mother is none other than award-winning actress, Christine Baranski. Christine has been acting for over 40 years and is best-known for her roles in Cybill, The Big Bang Theory, The Good Wife, and The Good Fight. Lily’s father, Matthew Cowles, was also an actor and playwright. Sadly, he passed away in 2014.
3. She Made Her Movie Debut In 2015
Although acting may be her calling, Lily Cowles didn’t get an early start in the industry. She followed a traditional path for much of her life and didn’t make her on-screen debut until 2015 when she was in her 20s. Over the last five years, Lily has proven that she is a talented actress and her completely stepped outside of her parents’ shadows.
4. Her Sister Worked In The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office
Lily Cowles has an older sister named Isabel. Unlike Lily, Isabel decided not to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Instead, she focused on a career in law. Isabel attended law school and passed the New York bar exam. She eventually went on to work at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. Ironically, her time at the D.A.’s office overlapped with her mother’s time on The Good Wife.
5. Bart Simpson Was Her First TV Character Crush
When most of us think about the first TV character we had a crush on, a cartoon probably isn’t what comes to mind. However, Lily’s first TV love was the notorious forever teenager, Bart Simpson. The Simpson’s was also Lily’s favorite cartoon growing up.
6. She Loves Playing Aliens
Lily’s role on Roswell, New Mexico isn’t the first time she’s played an alien. Her character in the TV series Braindead, was also part of the alien family. These extraterrestrial roles are starting to become her ‘thing’ and she isn’t complaining. During an interview, she said, “I’m starting to wonder if I’m being typecast as aliens. And honestly, I’m very down with that. If I could make a career out of playing aliens, I would be very satisfied.”
7. She’s Close To All Of Her Roswell Co-Stars
Being able to go to work and actually enjoy being around the people you work with is always a nice added bonus. Luckily for Lily Cowles, it’s something she gets to experience every day on set with her Roswell co-workers. During the same interview, Lily shared how close she got to all of her cast mates while filming the show.
8. She Loves The Outdoors
Don’t let Lily Cowles’ pretty face fool you; she isn’t afraid to get outside and get a little dirty. Lily is definitely the adventurous type who loves to spend time outdoors. When she isn’t working, you can catch her outside hiking and exploring.
9. She Went To Oxford
Before making her onscreen debut, Lily Cowles was an academic who attended Oxford University. She actually had dreams of being a scientist before breaking into the acting world. While at Oxford, she earned a master of science degree in visual anthropology.
10. She Was A Fan Of The Original Roswell
Most actors probably dream of getting the chance to star in a reboot of one of their favorite shows growing up. That dream became a reality for Lily Cowles when she landed the part on Rosewell, New Mexico. Lily was a fan of the original Roswell which aired from 1999 to 2002. Lily told Collider, “I was a big fan of the books and of the original series. I grew up on it, so I was excited to be a human in a world where they were remaking Roswell, period. And then, when I got the opportunity to go up for it, I was like, “Oh, my god!,” because Isobel, as a character, is just so fun. She’s great.