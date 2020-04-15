Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Vidal

Whether you’re a huge TV fan of a big movie buff, there’s a good chance Lisa Vidal has made an appearance in some of your favorite productions. Lisa has been working in the entertainment industry for well over 30 years, and she’s built up an impressive list of acting credits. Although she has yet to land a leading role in a movie or film, Lisa has still managed to leave a lasting impression on viewers. Recently, she was cast in the new ABC series, The Baker and the Beast, in which she will play the leader character’s mother, Mari. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lisa Vidal.

1. She Believes That Women Can Have It All

Women are often under lots of pressure to decide if they want to have a career or if they want to have a family. Lisa Vidal thinks that women can truly have it all. She told The Wrap that she believes it’s possible to create a balance between family, work, and love – you just have to be willing to put in the work. She added, “There’s always going to be one area of your life that either doesn’t get enough or suffers a little bit, but we have to sort of be accepting of that.”

2. She’s A Breast Cancer Survivor

Several years ago, an ultrasound of her chest revealed that Lisa Vidal had breast cancer. She successfully beat the disease and has become a strong advocate for early detection. She told People Magazine: “A mammogram is like a snow storm and you’re trying to find a snowflake. You don’t see it until it’s much worse and so that’s why I really, kind of, want to advocate for women to get ultrasounds and early detection and so that was my diagnosis. The good this was that it was treatable.”

3. Quarantine Has Taught Her  How To Do Her Own Hair And Makeup

Let’s face it, social distancing has most of us looking for new things to do and learn from home since it doesn’t look like we’ll be going anywhere anytime soon. Since being in the house, Lisa Vidal has learned how to master doing her own hair and makeup so she can be prepared for all of the Facetime and Zoom calls she’s been taking as press for The Baker and the Beast.

4. She Loves Charities Involving Children’s Causes

Lisa loves using her platform as a way to give back to others. She has an extra especial appreciation for charities that involve helping children. She’s done charitable work with organizations like the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

5. She’s Embracing Aging

Lisa has admitted that getting older in the entertainment industry “sucks”. However, she refuses to let this discourage her from continue to live her dreams. During her interview with People Magazine, she shared “like to embrace getting older, because it’s kind of inevitable.”

6. She Loves Portraying Strong Women

Latin women have often been portrayed by Hollywood as feisty and angry. However, Lisa Vidal takes joy in getting the chance to take roles that show Latinas in a more positive light. She comes from a family of strong and independent women and hopes to take roles that show women like the ones she grew up surrounded by.

7. She’s A Mother Of Three

Lisa Vidal married Jay Cohen in 1990. The couple has three children together: two sons and one daughter. Lisa says that she and her husband’s ability to work together when it comes to raising their children is one of the reasons she’s been able to continue to have a successful acting career.

8. Her Sisters Are Also Actresses

The acting bug definitely runs in the Vidal family. Both of her sisters are also actresses. Tanya Vidal appeared on the show The Division, which Lisa was a main character on. Christina Vidal is best-known for her role as Taina Morales on the Nickelodeon show, Taina. Christina also had a role in the now classic Disney channel movie, Brink!

9. She’s Had A Supernatural Encounter

Do you believe in ghosts? Lisa Vidal certainly does. In 2014, she opened up about an experience she had when she was a child in which she she saw the ghost of one of her mother’s dead friends. Her story was featured in an episode of the Lifetime series, Celebrity Ghost Stories.

10. She’s Wanted To Be An Actress Her Entire Life

Some people like to explore other options before finally deciding to pursue a career in acting, but that’s not how it was for Lisa Vidal. She has wanted to be an actress for as long as she can remember. Lisa has vivid memories or herself being glued to the TV and radio as a child.


