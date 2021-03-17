Logan Polish probably isn’t a name that most people are familiar with, but that probably won’t be the case for much longer. The up and coming actress is ready to make her grand entrance into the entertainment world. Although she’s not necessarily new to the industry, her role in the upcoming TV series The Mosquito Coast will be her first major opportunity. The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name which was previously made into a movie in 1986. The show is set to be released on Apple TV at the end of April 2021, and it will likely be the beginning of lots of other cool things to come for Logan. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Logan Polish.
1. She Isn’t The Only Person In Her Family Who Works In The Entertainment Industry
Logan has been around the entertaining industry for her entire life. Her father, Mark Polish, is a actor, writer, director, and producer. Fellow actress Jasper Polish is her cousin, and Logan is the niece of Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth. With so many connections to the industry, it’s no surprise that Logan eventually found herself there as well.
2. She Was In The Astronaut Farmer
The Mosquito Coast may be a huge moment for Logan’s career, but it’s not the first time she’s been part of a big project. She made her on screen debut in 2006 in the movie The Astronaut Farmer which was directed by her father. The movie starred Billie Bob Thornton and Virginia Madsen.
3. She’s A Writer And Director
The apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Logan and her father. While acting appears to be what she has spent most of her time focusing on over the years, she’s also done some behind the scenes work and it’s likely that she will do even more in the future.
4. The Mosquito Coast Is Her First TV Role
If you haven’t heard of Logan Polish before it’s probably because she hasn’t been in many things yet. In fact, The Mosquito Coast will be her first ever TV appearance, but it probably won’t be her last. If the series becomes as popular as people are projecting, it could open more doors for Logan.
5. She Likes To Take Pictures
As a creative person, Logan is always drawn to new opportunities to make things. In addition to acting, Logan seems to love photographer and she enjoys snapping photos. She has a way of making even the most mundane things look beautiful when she captures them in a picture.
6. She Likes Fashion
Logan is all about looking her best and fashion has provided a way for her to do that. She has a great sense of style and she’s a natural when it comes to putting outfits together. Logan isn’t afraid to take risks with her outfits and she enjoys incorporating bright and bold colors into the thing she wears.
7. She Enjoys Being By The Water
No matter how busy life gets, Logan always likes to take some time to do the things that allow her to clear her head and relax. Spending time outdoors is one of her favorite ways to rest and recharge, Logan especially loves to spend time by the water and bask in the sun.
8. She Likes To Travel
The world is such a beautiful place and Logan is hoping to see as much of it as she can. Logan has gotten the opportunity to do lots of traveling over the years. Not only has she visited lots of places across the United States but she’s also gotten the chance to travel internationally.
9. She’s All About Taking Care Of The Environment
Even though we all know there’s only one planet earth and we’re never going to get another one, there are lots of people who simply don’t care about taking care of it. Logan isn’t that person, however. She is passionate about making sure the earth is well taken care of. She has a highlight section on her Instagram profile that is dedicated to sharing eco-friendly resources.
10. She’s A Private Person
Once some people get a taste of the spotlight they become obsessed with constantly being the center of attraction. So far Logan doesn’t appear to have any interest in doing that. Instead, she is a very private person and she hasn’t shared much information about her personal life. As Logan continue’s to grow in her career we might get to learn a little more about her.