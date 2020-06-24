Lorena Andrea might just be one of the most talented artists you’ve never heard of. While she hasn’t become a household name yet, Lorena definitely has the skills and charisma to get there. The talented young actress has only been in the business for about five years, but she’s made the most of every opportunity that has come her way. She’s already appeared in more than a handful of productions. She is set to have a main role in the upcoming Netflix series, Warrior Nun, which will be released on the platform in early July. There’s no doubt that this role will be the first of many big things to come Lorena’s way in the near future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lorena Andrea.
1. She Was Born In London
Lorena has been fortunate enough to be exposed to several cultures throughout her life. She was born and raised in London and appears to still live there today. However, her parents are Spanish and Colombian. Lorena is very proud of her roots and honors them however she can. She hasn’t said whether or not she plans to stay in London or eventually move to help advance her career.
2. She Performs Many of Her Own Stunts
If there’s one thing you should know about Lorena, it that she is one tough girl. She isn’t afraid to get her hands a little dirty and get right into the action. She loves performing her own stunts whenever she gets the opportunity. When she appeared in the the 2019 movie, No Man’s Land, she performed all of her own stunts.
3. She’s Bilingual
Actors who are able to speak more than one language often find that there’s no shortage of possibilities for their career. Being bilingual can easily open more doors and help land roles in multiple countries. Luckily for Lorena, she is fluent in both English and Spanish. At the moment, it looks like Lorena’s filmography consists of only English speaking roles.
4. She’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Social media has become an almost necessary tool for people in the entertainment industry. Social media allows celebrities to promote their brand and connect with their fans like never before. However, Lorena doesn’t seem to be too interested in that. Although she does have an Instagram account, she rarely posts and has less than 2,500 followers.
5. She Started Acting At A Very Young Age
Lorena is the kind of actress who knew exactly what she wanted to do when she was just a child. After developing an interest in acting, she began acting with local theater companies. She eventually decided that she wanted to pursue acting as a career and made her first on-screen appearance in 2015.
6. She Likes To Stay Low Key
Lorena is still in her 20s, and most actors who age love to take advantage of the spotlight and keep their fans in the loop on their every move. However, Lorena seems to have chosen a different lane. On top of rarely posting on social media, she is a private person and hasn’t revealed much information about her personal life. She also doesn’t appear to do many interviews.
7. She Went To Theater School
There are lots of actors who choose not to go to acting school and still have very successful careers. But others believe that acting school is a great way to sharpen and diversify your skills to prepare you for the professional world. Lorena is in the second group. She attended the Anna Scher Theatre School in London.
8. She’s Acted In American Productions
It can be very difficult for actors outside of the United States to break into Hollywood. Even though she’s still early on in her career, Lorena has already done just that. Her appearance in the film No Man’s Land marked her first time working on an American production. There’s no doubt there will plenty more in her future.
9. She’s A Model
Lorena isn’t just a natural in front of the camera when it comes to acting, she can also strike a mean pose too. She also has professional modeling experience. However, it’s not clear exactly what kind of modeling she’s done or if she’s worked with any major brands.
10. She’s Had Firearms Training
Being able to perform your own stunts is something that requires lots of training, and Lorena Andrea has definitely put in the work to be able to do stunts safely. Lorena has done extensive training in firearms and gun handling. She has also been trained to drive a horse and carriage.