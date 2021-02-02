Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time online knows that the internet can be a very strange place. Every once in a while, however, a diamond in the rough appears, and that’s exactly hat Lubalin’s content has been. He recently started getting lots of attention on the internet after his comedy videos began to go viral. What’s so special about Lubalin’s videos you might ask? He simply takes arguments and drama he finds all over social media and turns them into funny songs and videos on TikTok. Lubalin’s ability to take the most mundane thing and turn it into a funny song is reminiscent of the legendary parody artist, Weird Al. If you haven’t seen any of Lubalin’s content yet, you’re definitely missing out. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lubalin.
1. He’s From Canada
Even with all of his recent popularity, Lubalin remains somewhat of a mysterious figure. One thing he has revealed, however, is that he was born in Ottowa, Canada and was raised by a single mother. He moved to Montreal about eight years ago which appears to be where he still lives.
2. He Just Started Posting His Funny Videos In December 2020
Building a large following on social media is something that takes months and months of hard work. Lubalin’s success happened much more quickly, though. He just posted his first ‘Internet Drama’ video in December 2020 and within just a few weeks he had captured the attention of millions of people.
3. He Really Is A Musician
It’s clear that Lubalin’s ‘Internet Drama’ series is just for laughs, but it’s also clear that he’s very talented at coming up with creativ song ideas. That’s because he really is a musician and has been for most of his life. He has even released original music. His most recent song, “long txts” was released in January 2021.
4. He Likes Taking Pictures
Apparently making music isn’t the only way Lubalin likes to flex his creative muscle. A quick scroll through his Instagram also revealed that enjoys taking pictures. He probably doesn’t think of himself as a photographer, but he has a natural talent for capturing beautiful shots.
5. His Sudden Popularity Has Been A Little Overwhelming
When Lubalin first started his Internet Drama videos, he had no idea they were going to get as popular as they have – especially not in such a small window of time. While he is very thankful for all of the love and support he’s gotten, he admits that it has been a little exhausting.
6. He Has A YouTube Channel
TikTok isn’t the only platform where Lubalin likes to share his content. He also has a YouTube channel that he mostly uses to upload his more serious music. The channel currently has more than 44,000 subscribers and has gotten well over a million total views.
7. He Hasn’t Shared His Real Name
Lubalin hasn’t revealed his real name which seems to be coming more and more common with TikTok influencers. An article from the L.A. Times mentioned that old social media accounts associated with Lubalin reported his name as Sean Blake although a representative for the star says that isn’t his name.
8. He Likes Spreading Positivity
Every time Lubalin releases a new video his goal is always to put a smile on people’s faces. He takes pride in knowing that he’s contributing to a more positive atmosphere, especially with all of the scary and negative things going on in the world. He told the Montreal Gazette, “With all the stuff in politics and all that, it’s just nice to have something that isn’t connected to that. I think I’m going to steer clear of that and keep it a fun bouncy castle.”
9. His Initial Goal Was To Get 100,000 Views
Of course Lubalin was hoping for the best when he started posting content on TikTok, but what he was hoping for was very modest in comparison to what he ended up getting. In an interview with Buzzfeed News he said that his initial goal was to simply get 100,000 viewers. In actually, he ended up getting millions in just a few hours.
10. He Has Over 20 Million Likes On TikTok
The amount of success that Lubalin has had on TikTok alone is more than most people will ever see. While the number of followers he has is very impressive, what’s even more impressive is the incredibly high number of likes. To date, his content has gotten more than 20 million likes on TikTok and the number is increasing by the day.