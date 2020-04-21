Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lydia Clyma

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lydia Clyma

5 seconds ago

If you’ve been watching Netflix’s new dating show, Too Hot to Handle, you were probably surprised when a new group of people joined the cast. Among the newcomers was Lydia Clyma. Between her good looks and fun personality, Clyma instantly added an interesting dynamic to the group. She also helped proved the show’s point that maybe it is possible to develop a romantic connection on a show like Too Hot to Handle. Ready to learn more about the new reality TV star? Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lydia Clyma.

1. She’s Been In Other Reality Shows

Too Hot to Handle isn’t Lydia’s first time appearing on a reality show. In fact, she may be making a career out of appearing in reality dating shows. Prior to Too Hot to Handle, Lydia was in two UK shows: Weekender Boat Party and Sex Testers. At this point, it’s hard to tell if Lydia is really interested in finding love or if she is simply using reality TV as a way to gain exposure. Whatever she’s doing, though, it seems to be working for her.

2. She’s Been Engaged

When Lydia was on Weekender Boat Party in 2018, it appeared that she found love with a fellow contestant, Jordan. In fact, the two became engaged during their fist night out together. Unfortunately, though, the couple never actually tied the knot.

3. She Used To Be A Ring Girl

Lydia Clyma is very passionate about MMA fighting. So much so, that she actually worked as a ring girl during MMA fights. She even has a whole section of her Instagram highlights dedicated to her time as a ring girl. However, it seems like she stopped working in MMA in 2019 to focus on pursuing some of her other interests.

4. She Wants To Have A Career In Entertainment

Lydia definitely seems to be working towards a career in entertainment. And it looks like reality TV will be her stepping stone to get there. Lydia is currently working as a model and she also has dreams of becoming an actress. According to her Star Now page, she’s had previous paid speaking roles although it doesn’t specifically state what they were.

5. She Loves To Travel

Getting out and seeing the world is one of Lydia’s favorite things to do. She’s an avid traveler and has visited places like France, Italy, Ibiza, and the United States. When Lydia goes on trips, she likes to post photos and share interesting facts about the location in her caption.

6. She Has African Ancestry

Since appearing on Too Hot to Handle, several viewers have had questions about Lydia’s ethnicity. When Lydia was a cast member on Weekender Boat Party, an article revealed that one of Lydia’s grandmothers was from the island of Mauritius. The island is located off the coast of Africa and has as population of over 1.2 million people.

7. She Loves Fashion

Lydia Clyma definitely has an eye for fashion. She loves showing off her personality through her sense of style and she definitely isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to putting together an outfit. Through her work as a model, she also gets to experiment with different types of clothing.

8. She’s An Aspiring YouTuber

YouTube has become a very lucrative platform for people who like to make and share video content. Some people have racked up millions of followers and earn millions of dollars just from posting videos. Although Lydia Clyma isn’t there yet, it looks like she may be working on it. She has a YouTube channel that currently has a handful of videos. She only has 93 subscribers at the moment, but that could change as her popularity increases.

9. She Has Film Crew Experience

Apparently, Lydia also likes working behind the camera as well. According to her Star Now page, she has expert level experience working on camera crews and and production teams. With the skills to get things done both on screen and on set, Lydia likely won’t have any trouble building a strong career in entertainment.

10. She Enjoys Spending Time By The Water

When Lydia isn’t busy working or looking for love on reality TV, she loves to hang out by the water. You can usually catch her relaxing poolside or by a beautiful beach. Lydia loves to flick it up and her bikinis and she has quite the collection of stylish swimsuits. When you work hard for a beach body, you might as well show it off.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Is The Show Bar Rescue Completely Scripted?
Why The Clone Wars Series Made Me Appreciate The Prequels More
Lego Masters
Why There Needs To Be A Lego Masters Jr On Television
What We Need to See in the Upcoming Justice League Dark Series on HBO Max
This Is Why Horror Movies Aren’t Scary Today
This Alien Species From Star Wars Needs to be in Future Movies
Check Out This Wacky Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars Mashup Trailer
This Trailer is Why We’re Going to Be Seeing the Movie Proximity
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lydia Clyma
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kelis
Whatever Happened to Lisanne Falk?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desiree Burch
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever