Madeline was only in elementary school when she made her first on screen appearance in 1992. Even at a young age, it was clear that she was working with some serious talent. In 1993, she got her first big break when she was cast as Grace Sheffield in the hit sitcom The Nanny. As the years went on, she continued to live up to expectations and then some. Throughout her career, she has become known for her ability to make every kind of character seem convincing. Although many former child stars struggle to make the transition to adulthood, Madline has done it and she made it look easy. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Madeline Zima.
1. She Is A Connecticut Native
Connecticut is one of those states that people tend to forget about, but it’s been home to a lot of well-known people including Madeline. She was born in Connecticut although she was primarily raised in Pennsylvania. She eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles to further her acting career and she still lives in the area today.
2. She Isn’t The Only Actress In The Family
Apparently, the acting bug had a field day with the Zima family. Vanessa has two younger sisters who are both successful actresses. Her sister, Vanessa, was in the 1995 movie The Baby-Sitters Club and her other sister, Yvonne, is most well-known for playing Daisy Carter in The Young and the Restless.
3. Being On The Nanny Cost Her Lots Of Other Roles
Being a child star may seem fun on the surface, but in reality it’s a grueling and stressful experience for lots of people. Madeline, however, had a great experience being a cast member on The Nanny during her younger years. Not only was it great for her career, but it also taught her a lot about the industry. At the same time, however, being on the show also limited some of her other opportunities.
Madeline told Movie Hole, ” I can’t tell you how many roles I lost by being on The Nanny, and some of them were career-making roles that made other people huge stars. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity of learning from direct experience but it’s very difficult to make the transition unless you’re lucky enough to land a role that is adult in every sense.”
4. She Loves Taking Pictures
By now everyone knows that Madeline truly works wonders every time she steps in front of the camera. What they don’t know, however, is that she’s able to do the same thing behind it. Taking pictures is one of her favorite hobbies and she has a knack for capturing beauty in every situation.
5. She Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Madeline is the kind of actress who can do a little bit of everything. In 2018 she wrote, directed, and produced a short film called Warm Human Magic. I have a good feeling that we’ll be seeing a lot of behind the scenes work from Madeline in the years to come.
6. She Was Almost Cast In The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Madeline was being considered to play the title role in the 2005 film The Exorcism of Emily Rose. The part ultimately ended up going to Jennifer Carpenter. Not getting the part may have been disappointing at the time, but things still ended up working out just fine for Madeline.
7. She Is Passionate About Social Justice
Over the last few years, human rights issues have been especially tense in the United States. Not only has Madeline used her platform to make her stance clear, but she has also tried to inform other people in the process. She is a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement and has shared educational resources with her followers on social media.
8. She Is A Musician
Madeline is a creative person through and through which means that her work as an artist doesn’t stop with acting. She also enjoys singing and playing the guitar in her free time. Madeline hasn’t released any music as of yet and as far as we can tell she doesn’t have any plans to.
9. She Likes To Paint
When it comes to all of the things she’s good at Madeline is definitely full of surprises. On top of all of her other skills she also likes to paint. In fact, painting is one of her favorite to express herself. On occasion, she even shares images of her pieces with her followers on Instagram.
10. She Loves Nature
Madeline may be a celebrity with access to all of the ‘cool’ things there are to do, but in reality it’s the simple things that she likes the most. When Madeline gets some time off, she likes to spend as much of it as she can outdoors. She enjoys exploring and simply taking in the beauty of nature. Her love for the outdoors pairs well with her love for photography.