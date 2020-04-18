Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madison Bailey

Every friend group needs a person who is as sensible as they are fearless. On Netflix’s new show, Outer Banks, Madison Bailey’s character, Kiara, is that person. In the show, Kiara and her friends find themselves on a wild adventure as they try to uncover the mystery of what happened to one of their fathers. Although this show is Madison’s first major role, many viewers will likely mistake her for someone who has years of experience being a star. Like the rest of her cast mates, Madison Bailey’s name is one you’ll also likely be hearing for years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madison Bailey.

1. She Wishes She Could Play The Violin

Madison Bailey has lots of talents, but there are still some things she wish she could go. One of those things is play the violin. Madison says that would be the instrument she would want to learn how to play if she had the choice.

2. She Was Almost A Teenager When She Learned How To Ride A Bike

Riding a bike is one of the the most classic childhood rites of passage. Most people learn to ride at some point in elementary school, but that isn’t how things worked out for Madison. She didn’t learn how to ride a bike until she was 12-years-old. However, she began riding horses when she was just 7.

3. She Identifies As Queer

Being a part of the LGBT community isn’t something that everyone chooses to be open about. This is especially true for people in the entertainment industry who also feel their sexual orientation could harm their reputation. Madison Bailey openly identifies as queer. She was recently in a relationship with an actor named JJ Hawkins although it looks like the two may no longer be together.

4. She’s From North Carolina

Madison was born and raised in North Carolina which is where the real outer banks are located. Ironically, the show was filmed in South Carolina instead of North Carolina. However, Netflix doesn’t agree with some of the laws North Carolina has passed in regards to gender identity and decided they wouldn’t be supporting the local economy by shooting there.

5. She’s Most Likely To Arrive Late To Set

In a game of ‘who’s who‘ Madison’s cast mates revealed that she is the most likely among all of them to arrive to set late. Madison, who can’t start the day without some coffee, tried to defend herself by noting that she can’t help it if the line at Starbucks is long.

6. She’s Really Into Crystals

Madison is all about positive energy and she believes in the power of crystals. Different types of crystals have been said to have positive effects on a person’s mental, physical, and emotional health. Madison has a pretty impressive collection of crystals and has told her Instagram followers that she is open to people asking her questions about them.

7. She Plays The Ukulele

She may not be able to play the violin, but Madison sure knows how to play the ukulele. Madison enjoys singing and playing the ukulele in her free time and she likes to upload short clips of her sessions to her Instagram account. Madison hasn’t discussed any plans to pursue a music career at some point, but it looks like she could have what it takes.

8. She Was Adopted

Madison was adopted by Alex and Katherine Bailey. She comes from a big family and it looks like at least one of her siblings was adopted too. Madison also has a very close relationship with her family and they are her number one supports. Sadly, it appears that her mother passed away some time around 2018.

9. She Used To Post Cover Songs On YouTube

Madison isn’t what most people would consider a YouTuber, but she does have a YouTube channel. Even though hasn’t uploaded any new content in six years, her old videos are still up for our enjoyment. At one point in time, she was uploading videos of herself singing covers to some of her favorite songs.

10. Playing Kiara Made Her A Better Person

One of the things that Madison admires most about her character on Outer Banks is strength. Throughout the season, viewers will get to see Kiara handle herself in some pretty intense situations. In an interview with IMDB, Madison said that she feels like playing Kiara has helped make her a stronger person.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

