10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madison LeCroy

3 hours ago

Season seven may be Madison LeCroy’s first time as an official cast member on Southern Charm, but she certainly isn’t new to the show. Madison made her first appearance on the series during two as a guest. After taking a hiatus for seasons four and five, Madison returned in as a ‘friend’ during the sixth season. Now that she will be getting more camera time, viewers will get the chance to see even more of her romance with fellow cast member, Austen Kroll. Now that season seven is officially under way, viewers are excited about what Madison is bringing to the show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madison LeCroy.

1. She Is Not Originally From Charleston

Southern Charm is based in Charleston, South Carolina which is where many of the cast members are from. Some of them even have roots in the city that trace back several generations. Madison, however, was born and raised in Greenville which is a little more than there hours away from Charleston.

2. She Enjoys The Outdoors

Madison is a country girl to her core and as a result she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and she loves spending time outdoors. When she isn’t busy with work, you can usually find her outside enjoying a beautiful day. Some of her favorite activities include swimming and fishing.

3. She Loves To Travel

Traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of exploring a new place and learning about different cultures and traditions. Madison has been lucky to do lots of traveling over the years. Madison has been to several countries including Jamaica, Mexico, and Italy. She’s also done lots of traveling within the United States.

4. She Is Passionate About Health And Wellness

Fans of Southern Charm know that Madison is extremely passionate about her job as a hair stylist, but that’s not the only thing she’s interested in. She also loves health and wellness and is a very active person who also follows a healthy diet. She likes to get her social media followers involved in her journey as well by sharing photos and videos of her workouts and healthy food options.

5. She Is Signed To A Management Company

Madison is still relatively new to the reality TV world, but she’s already taking it very seriously. She is currently signed to a management company called Northeast Management Consulting. According to the its website, the company works with “clients from start to finish, focusing on their needs while producing new ideas, developing effective strategies and designing high quality and scalable solutions.”

6. She Is A Brand Ambassador

Social media isn’t just a popularity contest anymore. These days, having a large following can translate into real life opportunities and Madison LeCroy is already reaping the benefits of that. She has 194,000 followers on Instagram and is currently a brand ambassador for a company called CocoClear.

7. She Is A Divorcee

Madison got married when she was just 20-years-old and by the time she was 22, she and her husband (at the time) were welcoming a child into the world. Unfortunately, the couple wasn’t able to make things work and ultimately decided to divorce. Even though being a single mom hasn’t always been easy, Madison has worked hard to find balance.

8. She Had Cosmetic Surgery

There are countless people all over the world who have had some sort of cosmetic surgery, but everyone who’s gone under the knife isn’t willing to talk about it. Madison, on the other hand, has been very open about her cosmetic surgery journey. She even created an entire highlight section on Instagram just to share information on her breast implants with her followers.

9. South Charm Is Her Fist Reality TV Show

Over the last decade or so, people have been able to turn being on reality TV into a legitimate career. Once people get their foot in the door on one show, it’s not uncommon to see them eventually pop up on another show. Madison, however, doesn’t appear to have any interest in doing that. Southern Charm is the first and only reality show she’s been on.

10. She Would Love To Work With Blake Lively

Madison is one of the most sought after hair stylists in her area and she’s working hard to become even bigger. Eventually she wants to take on some celebrity clientele and one of the people at the top of her list is Blake Lively, also known to many as Serena van der Woodsen.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


