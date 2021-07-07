If you’re like most people, you’ve probably heard Marc Lamont Hill’s name before, but you may not know exactly who he is or what he does. That’s partly because he does quite a few different things. Marc rose to prominence in the late 2000s and when he began working as a political contributor for various news outlets. Over the years, Marc Lamont Hill has become widely known all over the world and he’s built a very strong social media presence. Although not everyone is a fan of his stance on certain topics, he has earned the respect and admiration of countless people. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Marc Lamont Hill.
1. He’s A Philadelphia Native
Philadelphia has a very long history of being known to some very successful people and Marc Lamont Hill is proud to have his name added to the list. He was born and raised in the city where he went through the public school system before going away to college at Morehouse in Atlanta. After college, he returned to Philadelphia and he still lives there today.
2. He’s A Father
For the most part, Marc has been very quiet about his personal life and little is known about his romantic relationships. However, we do know that he has at least one child. In 2018, he posted a tweet about being at his daughter’s school talent show. Outside of that, however, he doesn’t typically mention his kid(s).
3. He Became Friends With Kobe Bryant As A Teenager
When Marc was about 14 years old, he met legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant at a local basketball camp in the Philadelphia area. The two quickly formed a friendship and they remained close until Bryant’s tragic death in January of 2020. Marc publicly reflected on his friendship with Kobe after his passing.
4. He Started A Non Profit
Giving back to the community is something that has always been important to Marc. Over the years, he has given back in multiple ways, but one of the most significant is through a nonprofit organization he started called My5th. However, it doesn’t appear that the organization has an active website at the moment.
5. He Has Some Acting Experience
As far as we can tell, Marc Lamont Hill has never had any goals to become a professional actor. Due to the nature of his work, though, he has gotten a few acting opportunities throughout the years. According to his page on IMDB, he has three acting credits but he has played himself each time.
6. He’s A Professor
Marc has worked as a college professor for well over a decade and that’s actually where he got his start. He began his teaching journey at Temple University in Philadelphia and he continues to teach at the school today. He currently teaches a mixture of undergraduate and graduate courses.
7. Family Is Very Important To Him
Even though we weren’t able to find much information on Marc’s upbringing, we know that family is one of the most important things in his life. He has both of his parents’ faces tattooed on him. Unfortunately, however, Marc’s father has already passed away.
8. He’s A Kappa
Marc is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. The organization was founded at Indiana University in 1911. The fraternity, like many other Black Greek letter organizations, has been instrumental in the Black community since they were founded. Kappa Alpha Psi also has several other notable members including Montell Jordan and Bill Russell.
9. He Hosts A Podcast
Remember when I said that Marc Lamont Hill does a lot of things? That really wasn’t an understatement. On top of teaching, writing books, and political commentary, Marc is also the host of a podcast called Coffee and Books. As the show’s description states, “In each episode he chats with authors and prominent public figures who share the backstory behind their latest book. An organic conversation that flows naturally from the book at hand, through the writer’s journey, and of course, the author’s own taste in books. The tone is curious and smart, informal and enlightening – covering everything from Malcolm X to Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret.” The podcast is available on al major streaming platforms.
10. He Owns A Coffee Shop
Marc’s love for books extends beyond his podcast and his own writing. He also owns Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books which is located in Philadelphia. The business has become a staple in the community and in addition to selling books and serving coffee, Uncle Bobbie’s also hosts various events.