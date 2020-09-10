Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mary Mouser

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mary Mouser

19 seconds ago

If there’s every been someone who was born to be an actress, it’s Mary Mouser. Even though she’s still in her early 20s, she’s already been acting professionally for more than half of her life. She made her first onscreen appearance in an episode of Without a Trace in 2004, and she has been on a roll ever since. Between TV roles, film roles, and voice work, Mary has already managed to earn more than 50 acting credits. Her undeniable skills and flexibility have made her an asset to every project she’s been a part of. Regardless of the role, you can bet that Mary is going to give it her all and put on a good show. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mary Mouser.

1. She’s A YouTuber

Mary Mouser isn’t just an actor, she’s also a content creator. She loves making her own videos and has built a pretty impressive following on YouTube. Her channel has over 52,000 subscribers and more than 1.7 million total views. She posts a wide variety of videos including tutorials and vlogs.

2. She Has Diabetes

In 2009, Mary was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes which is also known as juvenile diabetes. She was just a teenager at the time and has to learn how to make some serious adjustments to her lifestyle. Mary has since become a strong advocate for diabetes awareness and research. She has gotten involved with several charitable organizations that focus on the illness.

3. She’s In A Relationship

There are probably lots of people out there who have Mary on their celebrity crush list, but there’s only one person whose crush she’s interested in being: her boyfriend’s. That’s right, Mary is in a happy relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Brett Pierce, who is also an actor.

4. She Loves To Sing

Mary loves to express herself and acting isn’t the only way she’s able to do that. She also loves to sing and is learning to play the guitar. However, making music is more of a hobby for Mary and not something she seems to have any interest in doing professionally.

5. She’d Never Seen The Karate Kid Prior To Cobra Kai

The original Karate Kid movie was released more than a decade before Mary was born, so it’s not something she grew up watching. In fact, she had never even seen any of the movies before getting the part in Cobra Kai. She told Brief Take, “I sat down with my boyfriend and binge-watched the movies. I loved them! I ended up watching them about five more times over filming the course of the show [laughs] Think I’m bit of a fangirl?!”

6. She Reads A Lot

Mary may be a star, but she isn’t afraid to admit that she has a bit of a nerdy side. When she isn’t on set or rehearsing for a new role, she loves to sit back and read. She has a massive book collection and is always looking for a good new book to add to her list of things to read.

7. She Would Love To Work With Tim Burton

So far, Mary has gotten to work with lots of amazingly talented people, however, there are still some she hopes to get the chance to work with down the line. Tim Burton is at the top of her list. She would also love to do a project with Dwayne Johnson because she feels like he would be fun to work with.

8. She Considers Dana Delaney A Mentor

Mary has managed to successful make the switch from a child start to a successful adult actress. There have been a lot of people who have helped her along the way, one of which is her former co-star, Dana Delaney. Mary considers Dana a mentor and thinks of her as family.

9. She’s A Big Star Wars Fan

Saying you haven’t seen a Star Wars movie is one of the worst things you can say to some people. Up until early 2019, Mary was one of the people who’d never seen one of the films. However, after finally watching Star Wars, Mary was hooked and she is now a huge fan of the franchise.

10. She’s Passionate About Skin And Hair Care

As someone who spends a lot of time in front of cameras, Mary knows how important it is to keep your skin and hair looking good at all times. However, keeping both of those things healthy is equally as important. She is really into both skin and hair care and often posts videos about these topics on her YouTube channel.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Is The Show Live Rescue Actually Live?
Five Television Shows That Ended Exactly When They Should Have
Live-Action Spider-Man Spin-Off “Silk” TV Series Is in the Works at Sony
The Five Spinoffs That the Cobra Kai Creators May Pursue
Check Out This Fan-Made Retro-Style 1990s Justice League Trailer
Five Movie Franchises Where The Third Film Was Better Than the Second
The Real Reason People Think Citizen Kane is a Such a Great Movie
The Vatican Considers The Blues Brothers to Be a “Classic”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mary Mouser
Marvel’s Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video is Worth Seeing
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tanner Buchanan
Watch This Guy Build an Aquaman Trident Super Soaker
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Reason E.T. is Considered the Worst Video Game Ever
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day