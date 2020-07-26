Most 14-year-olds have no idea what they want to do with the rest of their lives, but Mattea Conforti has already found her calling. If you’re a fan of Power, you will probably recognize her as Elisa Marie Proctor, the young daughter of Ghost’s attorney, Joe Proctor. However, that wasn’t the actresses first big role. She was also the voice of young Elsa in the movie Frozen II and she has a role in the AMC series, NOS4A2 . Although her career is just getting started, Mattea is already proving that she has what it takes to stick around for a very long time. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mattea Conforti.
1. She Loves To Cook
Mattea’s job takes up a lot of her time, but when she does get a chance to take a break she enjoys spending her free time cooking for her loved ones. Apparently, she’s got some pretty good skills in the kitchen. She is Italian-American on both sides of her family and she loves to make pasta from scratch.
2. She Played Matilda On Broadway
In the acting world, it’s pretty rare for a person to land the first big role they audition for. But that’s what happened for Mattea. When she was 8-years-old she went to an open call audition for the role of Matilda on Broadway. Although she felt confident about her audition, she didn’t hear anything back from the casting team for 6th months. After getting a call back, she booked the role just a few weeks later.
3. She Wants To Be A Doctor
Acting definitely seems to be Mattea’s calling, but it isn’t the only thing she’s interested in in terms of her career. She also hopes to become a doctor one day, like her grandfather who is an obstetrician. She also enjoys watching doctors on TV and is a huge fan of Grey’s Anatomy.
4. She’s Very Adventurous
Mattea’s life is different from lots of other kids her age in many ways. However, in other ways it’s no different at all. Like any other 14-year-old, Mattea loves to have fun. She’s a very adventurous person who enjoys getting her blood pumping. She loves to go snowboarding in the winter and paddle boarding in the summer.
5. She Was A Competitive Dancer
Entertaining has always been in Mattea’s blood. Before becoming an actress, she was a competitive dancer for several years. Although she didn’t have much acting experience when she landed the role of Matilda, her experience as a competitive dancer definitely came in handy.
6. She Had No Formal Acting Training When She Landed Her First Job
Natural talent would be the perfect term to describe what Mattea has. Prior to landing a major role on Broadway, she had absolutely no formal singing or acting training. She told Crooked Llama, “I didn’t have any experience and I was just doing something that I thought I was going to love doing. It turned out I did.”
7. She’s A Big Fan Of Elle Fanning
Having someone to look up to is always important – especially when that person works in the same industry as you. For Mattea Conforti, that person is Elle Fanning. When talking about the respect she has for Fanning, she said, “She’s a fantastic role model to look up to. No matter what, she’s always working hard and building great relationships with her castmates and crew members. I did this movie with her when I was seven, which really set the bar high for me at such a young age.”
8. She Likes Country Music
When most of us think of country music, we think of places like Tennessee. However, southerners aren’t the only people who love to enjoy some good country tunes. Mattea was born and raised on the east coast, but she’s still a fan of country music. Some of her favorite artists include Luke Bryant and Keith Urban.
9. She Loves Sports
Staying active is important to Mattea. Although she doesn’t play any organized sports at the moment due to COVID-19, she’s still an athlete person who likes to get out there and break a sweat. She loves to play lacrosse and hopes to join her high school’s cheerleading team.
10. She’s A Star Wars Fan
Just because Mattea’s an actress doesn’t mean she can’t be a fan too. She loves Star Wars and she’s not only a fan of the new stuff. She has been using her time in quarantine to catch up on all the movies. She even got a lightsaber as a birthday gift from her siblings.