10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mattia Polibio

If you’re still not sure what TikTok is, welcome to the world of adulthood. While there are certainly adults on the app, it’s more geared toward the younger crowd with a lot of free time on their hands and a lot fewer responsibilities. It seems that this is also an app on which young kids can become famous almost overnight by gaining millions of followers in no time at all. Mattia Polibio is one of those young teens. He’s gained more than a million followers in just a year alone, and he’s so popular that he’s even garnered some serious press of his own in the past few months. If you don’t know about this kid, we have some information that will help you get to know him a bit faster.
1. He’s Been Famous for a very short time
It was just a week before Christmas when he posted a video that seemed to go viral very quickly. He did this on his TikTok account on November 18, 2018. It was the first time he’d ever posted a video, and it seems that people really liked it. He really got more than 17k likes in the course of a year, and then things began to blow up for him. Suddenly he was getting more likes. He got more than 400,000 likes on his first photo of just himself alone.
2. He’s the Subject of a Death Rumor
It was just about a week ago when he got a death hoax created all about him. It was on December 17, 2019, about a week before Christmas, when fans woke up to the internet news that he’d been killed in a car accident overnight. It was a crushing news piece for many, and his fans were horrified by the news. Fortunately, it was just a hoax and it did not happen.
3. His Rumor Came from a Real News Station
Sadly, the hoax was largely due in part to a news piece published by Channel 45 News confirming that the young star was, in fact, killed in a car accident the night before. Someone did not fact check their information, and that started a major panic on so many levels. It wasn’t good for him, and that meant that some of his fans were given the worst news of their lives.
4. He’s Got a Serious Fan
He’s got on fan in particular who thinks he is the greatest everywhere. She calls herself Mattia’s Babygirl, and she’s posted that he is the most attractive person on TikTok – ever – and a brief biography of his family and his life. She does seem to know a lot about him, which means she’s either close to him or she’s a concerning stalker. Could go either way, to be honest.
5. He’s Got Followers Everywhere
This kid blew up in December in terms of his follower count, but it’s not just on TikTok. He now has over 2 million followers on that site, but he also has more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, and he has more than 31,000 followers on Twitter. That’s a lot of followers and a lot of growth in a short period of time.
6. He’s Been Accused of Homophobic Slurs
There was a time just recently when some of his fans took to the internet and said that he’s a young man who doesn’t like certain people with certain sexual preferences. Some screen shots and some videos of him were shared in which he was shown and heard making some comments that didn’t appear to be very kind, but he denies them. We aren’t sure how one denies something that is right there for you to see and read and hear with your own mouth, eyes, and ears, but he’s said to his fans that he doesn’t care what you saw, what you read, or what you heard, it didn’t happen. So, take it how you see it.
7. He’s Not Afraid to Curse
For a young teen, he sure does have an interesting vocabulary. We aren’t saying that we don’t, or that we don’t remember being the same way as teens, but we do remember that if our parents ever found us saying words like the ones he spews regularly on social media, they would have washed our mouths out with soap. Cursing, not a problem I had when I was a teen – anywhere an adult could see it, hear it, or prove it. Of course, the internet was still fairly new when I was a teen. Remember instant messenger?
8. He’s Young
He’s only 16. He was born on May 16, 2003. He’s very, very young. This might mean that some of the problems that people are having with him can be waved off as little more than him being a child who has yet to learn proper etiquette, behaviors, and beliefs. He’s not even old enough yet to have figured out who he really is and who he really wants to be and even what he wants to do with his life, which means a grain of salt will go a long way with your feelings for his young star.
9. He’s From New Jersey
He lives in Totowa, New Jersey. However, we don’t know if he is born and raised there, if he moved there, or whatever. All we know is that this is his home at the moment, and he appears to have a life there that includes a lot of friends. This tells us he’s been there a while.
10. He Seems to Have An Attitude
We don’t know him personally, but some of his fans have screenshot his direct messages on various platforms, and they show him in what might be considered an unfavorable light. He is not someone who comes across as being kind or overly polite but a bit more combative and a little conceited. He might not be the nicest kid on earth in the eyes of those who have seen these messages, and we get that.