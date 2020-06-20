Maureen McCormick is best-known for her role as Marcia Brady on the TV series, The Brady Bunch. Unfortunately, Maureen hit a bit of a rough patch when the show ended in 1974. In recent years, however, she was able to get herself back on track and she has been able to continue working in the industry she loves. In 2019, Maureen and the rest of the surviving cast members from The Brady Bunch, became the stars of of the HGTV miniseries, A Very Brady Renovation. Maureen’s fans were excited to see her on TV again, and they hope to see her land new roles in the near future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maureen McCormick.
1. She Was In Pageants As A Child
Even before her days on The Brady Bunch, Maureen McCormick had been in the spotlight. As a baby, she won the Baby Miss San Fernando Valley pageant. Her participation in pageants is actually what helped jump star her acting career and resulted her being in cast in several commercials.
2. She Went On A Date With Michael Jackson
On TV, Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams were step siblings. However, in real life, there was a period where the two were an item. The two dated for a short while but never got serious. However, Barry Williams wasn’t the only star she dated. In her memoir, Maureen also revealed that she briefly dated Michael Jackson.
3. She Struggled With Addiction
Even though being a child star seems cool, we’ve all seen how sadly it can end up. Child stars have a history of dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues, and Maureen is no exception. She struggled with addiction for many years. She said, “I became totally addicted for five years. It was awful. They would call me “The Hoover” because of how much cocaine I would do.”
4. Her Fear Of Catching An STD Helps Her Cry On Command
The ability to cry on command is a necessary skill for every actor. How an actor is able to muster up tears at a moment’s notice is entire up to them. When Maureen finds herself in this situation, she immediately envisions herself being diagnosed with syphilis. I know this sounds crazy, but keep reading. Apparently, there is a history of syphilis in Maureen’s family and she is absolutely terrified of catching the disease.
5. She Likes To Quilt
It’s always nice to have a hobby that keeps you relaxed. For Maureen McCormick, that hobby is quilting. Maureen has been quilting for years, and she has become very involved in the community. In 2019, she visited the Missouri Quilt Star Company which offers the largest selection of pre-cult quilt fabrics in the world.
6. She Auditioned For Raiders Of The Lost Ark
The 1981 film, Raider of the Lost Ark has become an 80s classic, and Maureen McCormick was almost a part of it. Unfortunately, though, her addiction got in the way of her having a successful audition. She said, “It was one of the worst auditions of my life. I was asked to meet Steven Spielberg. I was high and I had missed my meeting with him…He offered me an orange…he probably thought I was sick.”
7. She’s Done Voice Acting
Maureen is most recognizable for her on screen acting roles, in fact, most people assume that’s all she’s done. But she’s also done some voice acting over the years. She had a recurring voice role on Johnny Bravo from 1997 to 2003. During that time she voiced three characters.
8. She Had An Eating Disorder
The entertainment industry comes with a lot of pressure to look a certain way. However, Maureen McCormick didn’t really start to experience this until The Brady Bunch ended. After the show, she attended high school where she found herself dealing with peer pressure to binge and purge. She eventually started and found it difficult to stop.
9. She Had A Great Relationship With Her TV Mom
Maureen McCormick and her TV mom, Florence Henderson, developed a very close relationship throughout the years. Maureen was devastated when Florence suddenly passed away in 2016. At the time of Florence’s passing, Maureen was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Maureen wore a necklace while on the show in honor of Florence.
10. She Loves Nature
There’s nothing better than getting out and enjoying the beauty of nature, especially when life gets hectic and stressful. Maureen knows this first hand. When she isn’t busy with work, she loves to appreciate her natural surroundings by spending lots of time outside.