At first glance, some people may be tempted to write Maxi Iglesias off as just another handsome face. However, over the course of his acting career, he has proven that he really is talented. Although he made his on-screen debut in 1997, he didn’t appear on screen again until the mid-2000s. Since then, however, he has been working consistently and he has become one of the most popular actors in Spain. As his name continues to grow within the industry, so do the kinds of opportunities presented to him. He is in the process of filming a movie for Netflix called Backpackers that will likely take him to even higher heights. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Maxi Iglesias.
1. He’s Competed On Game Shows
Maxi’s acting roles are what most people think of when his on-screen experience comes to mind. However, he’s also done some other things in front of the camera. On top of acting and presenting, he has also been a contestant on two popular Spanish game shows: El juego de los anillos (Set of rings) and Pasapalabra (Password).
2. He’s A DJ
Music has always been an important part of Maxi’s life, and he enjoys it as more than just a fan. He loves house music and has been DJing for several years and it’s more than just a hobby for him. He has even gotten the opportunity to perform in front of some pretty large crowds.
3. He’s A Low Key Person
After having spent so much time in the entertainment industry, you’d think that Maxi’s life would’ve become an open book by now. However, he is the kind of person who really seems to enjoy his privacy. He has been very careful about what he’s chosen to share with the public and it seems to be working well for him.
4. He Loves To Travel
Maxi was born and raised in Spain, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a man of the world. He has gotten the chance to do lots of traveling over the years and he has visited some very beautiful places. Some of the countries he’s been to include the United States, Peru, and Argentina.
5. He Has Over 30 Acting Credits
Even though Maxi has only been acting consistently for about 15 years, he has accomplished a lot during that time. According to his page on IMDB, he has 32 acting credits on his resume including his upcoming role in Backpackers. There’s no doubt that the list is going to grow even more in the years to come.
6. He Enjoys Being Out In Nature
Maxi probably doesn’t get a lot of free time these days, but when he does get a break from work you can usually catch him soaking up the sun and breathing in some fresh air. Maxi loves being outdoors and exploring the natural beauty around him. He likes to do things like go surfing, hiking, and boating.
7. He Likes To Take Pictures
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only thing Maxi is good at. He also has a great eye for photography and he’s taken some beautiful pictures while out on his adventures. He has shared several of his pictures on Instagram and his followers seem to really enjoy them. Maxi might want to consider getting into photography on a more serious basis.
8. He Loves Learning New Things
Maxi may not be a student in the traditional sense, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished learning. He is always looking for ways to learn new things and he likes to look for the lesson in every situation that he finds himself in. This attitude has probably been very beneficial to him throughout his acting career.
9. He Enjoys Going To The Movies
There are lots of actors who prefer not to watch movies or TV in their time off because it reminds them of work, but Maxi isn’t that kind of person. He actually loves watching TV and going to the movies. We weren’t able to find any information on how he feels about watching his own stuff, though.
10. If He Could Pick A Super Power He’d Want To Fly
Have you thought about which super power you’d want if you could choose one? Maxi Iglesias has. During an interview with Club Metropolitan, he said, “I would choose to fly. Since I was little I liked superhero movies, and that was what caught my attention the most. The power of the cape was with me … and with the baby of the school it was already made! You just had to run, raise your arms and the rest was imagination.”