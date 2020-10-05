Gaming and spending endless amounts of time on the internet are two things that were once considered huge wats of time. These days, however, both of those things are legitimate ways to make some serious money. Maximilian Dood has combined them both into what had become a massive YouTube and Twitch following. Dood is best-known for his fighting game related content and there are people all over the world who love to watch him play. The idea of watching someone else play a game may sound boring to some people, but Maximilian has found a way to make it fun and entertaining. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maximilian Dood.
1. He Has Been On YouTube For Over A Decade
Maximilian’s success on YouTube certainly didn’t happen overnight. He started his channel in 2007 and has worked hard to build up the following he has today. At the moment, he has more than 1.3 million subscribers and his channel has more than 740 million views.
2. He Doesn’t Have An Instagram Account
Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, but Maximilian doesn’t seem to have any interest in taking his content to IG. He doesn’t appear to have a verified account on the platform although there are a few accounts under his name.
3. He Uploads Videos Every Day
Creating content isn’t an easy job, especially when you’re making videos. People typically spend hours editing videos before posting which is why many creators like to spread their posts out. Maximilian, however, uploads a new video to his YouTube channel every day. Sometimes, he even posts multiple videos in one day.
4. He Likes To Educate People About Gaming
Gaming is fun, but it’s about more than that for Maximilian. He also loves to to educate his viewers on different aspects of gaming and touch on the technical aspects of fighting games. One of the things mentioned in the bio for his YouTube channel is that he wants to make “fighting games fun and understandable for everyone”. If you’ve always wanted to get into fighting games but find them intimidating, Maximilian might be able to help.
5. He Doesn’t Use Storyboards
Storyboards are a very common way for people to organize and outline video content. By using a storyboard, it can be easy to know exactly what story you want to tell before getting started. In an interview with Born Free, Maximilian revealed that he doesn’t use a storyboard and all of the concepts for his videos come straight from his head.
6. He Is A Family Man
Maximilian’s online presence is strictly focused on gaming, so he doesn’t share much about his personal life. However, we do know that he is a dedicated husband and father. Maximilian and his wife, Jessica, met several years ago at an electronics store. In 2013, he announced that they were in a relationship and they got married four years later. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020.
7. He Is All About Spreading Kindness
The internet can be a very negative place and this is especially true when it comes to social media platforms. However, Maximilian doesn’t like to get caught up in that. Instead, he prefers to use his online presence to spread kindness and positivity through gaming.
8. His Friendships Have Suffered Because Of His Job
There’s no doubt that Maximilian has had to make lots of sacrifices in order to get his career to the place it’s in today. Surprisingly, though, one of the biggest sacrifices he’s had to make have been friendships. In his interview with Born Free he shared that he has had to give up a lot of time hanging out with friends.
9. He Rarely Plays Games Without Streaming
How often do you do work outside of work? Probably not too frequently, right? Maximilian Dood is no exception. Now that posting himself playing games has become his job, it’s very rare that he will actually play a game for his personal enjoyment without streaming it.
10. He’s Been Accused Of Racism
Maximilian is an influencer, and when there are hundreds of thousands of people listening to what you have to say, it’s usually a good idea to be mindful of your words. With that being said, Maximilian’s time in the spotlight hasn’t been without its controversy. In 2016, Maximilian was accused of racism during a live stream when he said the n-word while celebrating a victory. The incident caused some uproar in the gaming community, but many viewers felt that it wasn’t a big deal.